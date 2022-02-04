How to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online from anywhere now

The latest season of Australian Survivor is here and it's brought a twist. Turning loved ones against each other, season 9 is testing bonds and relationships to see who's the toughest. Here's how to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online.

This latest season of the show features a mixed cast, bringing in both new and old contestants. Among the 24 Australian Survivor: Blood V Water competitors will be a blend of parents and children, siblings, couples and more, really string up the competition and any unresolved family issues!

With an extremely tempting $500,000 prize, this will be one of the few times double-crossing a loved one makes sense - but do these islanders have what it takes to outwit those closest to them?

Among this season's contestants are legendary NRL player Michael Crooker and his sister-in law, two time American Survivor winner Sandara Diaz-Twine and former Masterchef Australia contestant Khanh Ong.

Ready to see siblings, married couples and in-laws fall out for a big cash prize? Read on to see how to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online, as well as how to use a VPN to watch the show if you're away on holiday.

When will I be able to watch Australian Survivor?

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water premiered on Monday, January 31. New episodes are airing every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each week but you don't need to watch it all on live TV. You can watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water both live and on-demand on 10Play.

What time can I watch Australian Survivor?

You can catch all of the action this season at 7.30pm AEDT. It will be the same time across each day: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

How to watch Australian Survivor online for FREE

The ninth season of Australian Survivor can be found over on Channel 10. The whole season will be airing on this channel with new episodes every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The first episode was on January 31 but don't worry if you missed it. You can catch-up on old episodes as well as see the live episodes on 10Play. New episodes will be live on Channel 10 at 7.30pm AEDT.

How to watch Australian Survivor online if you're abroad

If you live in Australia but have badly timed a holiday across the latest season of Australian Survivor, you could find the content is geo-blocked while you're away.

Luckily, there is a very easy way to remedy this and regain your access while you're out of the country. By using one of the best VPNs you'll be able to bypass any restrictions.

Simply log into your chosen VPN, select an Australian server and your IP address will change to look like you're back in Australia.

How to watch Blood V Water online around the world

Looking to catch this tense season of American Survivor around the world? Unfortunately, this latest season hasn't been announced on any streaming platforms outside of Australia yet.

However, for anyone in the US, you can still catch all of the action up to the previous season of the show. Paramount Plus has access to all the previous episodes and will likely be the place to go for Blood V Water when it comes around.

For UK fans, Amazon Prime Video will be the place to get your Australian Survivor action. Like the US, the latest season isn't available yet but you can watch older episodes. Currently, Amazon has up to the All Stars season (season 7).

We would expect the UK to catch up with the US and get the Brains V Brawn season in the next year or so.

New Zealand fans also get access to old episodes of the show, and can currently watch the Brains V Brawn season live on TVNZ 2. New episodes arrive at 7.30pm NZDT on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

There's no need to worry if you find yourself outside the boundaries of the broadcaster you are trying to tune into. That's because you can simply use a VPN to unblock restrictions and watch Australian Survivor as if you were right at home.

Here's a simple step-by-step guide on how to do just that:

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and your smartphones, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and your smartphones, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water, all you need to do is select a country showing matches from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with 10Play opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with 10Play opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk-free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.