How to live stream Watford vs Leeds and watch Premier League from anywhere

With relegation looming large, Watford have finally started showing some fight, and might just fancy their chances against the league's agents of chaos, Leeds. Read on for your full guide to getting a Watford vs Leeds live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

Jesse Marsch has given Leeds a shot in the arm, leading them to the brink of survival. However, they've played at least a game more than most of their fellow relegation strugglers. The Hornets were outstanding against Liverpool last weekend, but profligate finishing let them down yet again.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Watford vs Leeds from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

Watford vs Leeds kick-off time

The Watford vs Leeds game is being played at Vicarage Road, and kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, April 9.

That makes it a 10am ET / 7am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with kick-off at 12am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to live stream Watford vs Leeds if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Peacock or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

Can you watch Watford vs Leeds in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing the Watford vs Leeds game in the UK because of the pesky Saturday afternoon blackout. The rule prevents any football that's being played between 2.45pm and 5.15pm from being broadcast live in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV both before and after, with BT Sport (opens in new tab) showing Everton vs Man Utd at 12.30pm BST, and Sky Sports (opens in new tab) showing Sheffield Utd vs Bournemouth at 12.30pm, and Aston Villa vs Tottenham at 5.30pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN (opens in new tab) will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Watford vs Leeds anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Watford vs Leeds live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and, of course, any dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBC's great-value streaming service Peacock TV (opens in new tab) in the US. It's available for just $4.99 per month ($10 if you don't want commercials), and offers loads of live EPL action, WWE and lots of movies and TV shows too. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Watford vs Leeds at 12am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Watford vs Leeds live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.