How to live stream F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 from anywhere on Earth

The most thrilling Formula One season is drawing to a close, with Lewis Hamilton battling to stop Max Verstappen from claiming the title in this weekend's penultimate race of the campaign in Jeddah. Don't miss a moment with all the information on how to watch an F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream below.

The first ever F1 event to be held in Saudi Arabia sees the Red Bull star Verstappen on the brink of claiming his first ever Drivers Championship, and a top two finish this weekend could be enough to see the Belgian-Dutch racer claim the sport's ultimate prize.

Hamilton, however, could be coming good just when it matters most, with his recent wins in Brazil and Qatar reducing his rivals lead at the top of the Championship table to just eight points and keeping his hopes of defending his title very much alive.

We've got all the info on how to live stream F1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster of F1, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

What time can I live stream the F1 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

The action is taking place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia on Sunday 5 December.

The green light is set to get lit at 8.30pm local time (AST), which is 5.30pm GMT / 6.30pm CET / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT and 4.30am AEDT / 6.30am NZDT on Monday morning.

FREE F1 live stream options around the world

We're glad to see that not everywhere in the world has their F1 live stream behind a paywall. Certain races are still available to watch for free.

The following countries and broadcasters appear to be showing the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for free: Albania on RTSH, Austria on ServusTV, Azerbaijan on Idman TV, Brazil on Band, Canada on RDS (French language), France and Switzerland on RTS, Iran on MBC Persia, Luxembourg on RTL Zwee, Middle East and North Africa on MBC Action, and Russia on Match TV.

How to live stream F1 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's action from Jeddah you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ESPN and TSN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream F1 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the UK

You can catch Round 22 of the 2021 Formula One season with a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream via Sky Sports F1 and online on the Sky Go app.

Motor racing fans are able to catch all of the action live and in 4K from 5pm GMT.

How to live stream F1 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the US

Formula One fans are now well-served by F1 TV and its unparalleled coverage. Its F1 TV Pro package gives you access to every race of the season live, as well as highlight reels and classic races from years gone by. The top tier offering also includes F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup coverage. The US subscription costs $79.99.

ESPN will also be offering comprehensive coverage of this season's action live in the US, with this race set to start Stateside on the network at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT .

That means there's plenty of options for tuning in, but arguably the best for those wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels, now just $10 for your first month. And the last two races of the Formula 1 season are also being shown on the dedicated ESPN Plus streaming service, which starts at only $6.99 a month.

If you're already an ESPN subscriber, but are abroad during the 2021 F1 season, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream the 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there's an F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream option for this race waiting for you.

If you don't mind staying up late Down Under, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this weekend's action from Jeddah. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also watch online. Kayo Sports is currently offering a handy 14-day free trial- after that, you'll be on a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35. Green light time for the Saudi Arabian GP is at 4.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's F1 races via pay TV streaming platform Spark Sport. Spark Sport usually costs $19.99 per month, but if you only want to watch this weekend's race, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will start at 6.30am NZDT on Monday morning.

Canadian Usually, F1 followers can watch the action on English-language channel TSN or French-language channel RDS , with both premium channels offering live streams online to subscribers. But the great news this week is that the RDS website is showing it absolutely FREE! If you're not a cable customer, you can also watch the race online via the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services which cost just CA$4.99 a day or the much better value of $19.99 a month. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT for Canadian viewers this Sunday.

French and Dutch motor racing fans can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, while Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race this season after taking over the rights from national broadcaster RTL (which is still showing four races for free, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix).

Sky Italia will be showing all 2021 season F1 action in Italy - which means motor racing fans in the region can stream every GP live via Sky's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99.

The Saudi Arabian GP is all set to start on Sunday at 6.30pm CET.

