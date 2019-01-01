The FIIT app delivers some of Britain's best personal trainers to your mobile or TV

If you're into HIIT, strength work, yoga or cardio, FIIT could be the home workout app you've been looking for. Whether you look at is as Jane Fonda for the 21st century, a slightly less annoying, more high-tech Joe Wicks, or Wii Fit for grown-ups, FIIT seems like a great system, giving you the expertise of personal trainers and the analysis provided by cardio-tracking wearable tech for just £20 per month.

The exercises included at launch don't involve any specialist equipment. Just fire up the app and watch personal trainers and 'fitness influencers' such as Alex Crockford and Richie Norton.

You can watch them guide you through the workout on your phone – the FIIT starter kit even comes with a little stand for it – but the brand is pushing the idea of using a TV, via HDMI, Apple TV or Chromecast. That is because the trainers' muscles are so enormous, even a larger phone screen can't really do them justice, making one of the best 4K TVs a better option.

Here's a lady squatting in the comfort of her own home

This wouldn't be worth the £20 per month that FIIT was asking if it were just a matter of watching someone shout "Now get into a plank position!" at you, although FIIT's videos are unusually well filmed, with very clear audio.

The clever bit is that you also get a heart-rate chest strap with various movement sensors in it, so it can track your pulse as you workout and count reps in HIIT and strength workouts. It's somewhat less useful for yoga/balance type exercises, but the pulse info there is still interesting at least.

What you see onscreen, then, is your personal trainer guiding your through the exercise, timers counting down the current exercise and the session as a whole (25- and 40-minute workouts are available), your current heart rate and heart rate zone and your FIIT points.

These are calculated based on your age, weight and level of exertion during the workout. The idea is to give a more level playing field, so someone who is out of shape will earn points for pushing themselves, even if they're not working out at the same level as really fit people, such as the T3 team.

Pricing is pretty keen if you compare it to joining a gym and/or seeing a personal trainer in real life.

• FIIT has the following packages available now: £20 per month, £45 per quarter, £120 per year. You can also have a one-month trial with your money back if you're 'not addicted'.