Is a GTA 6 trailer on the way? Rockstar leaker gives update

A new leak concerning the status of the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently doing the rounds on the internet, with prominent Rockstar enthusiasts and journalists weighing in on when we could expect to see the first footage of the game.

This has all stemmed from Rockstar Intel writer Ben Turpin (via Twitter (opens in new tab)) who was discussing how Red Dead Online is getting another event throughout April and his own theory that a new version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for next-gen consoles is on the way, due to these updates being delayed. This is something that Take-Two Interactive (parent company of Rockstar Games) CEO Strauss Zelnick previously hinted at during an investors call back in August 2020.

With that, Turpin speculated there's nothing in the works for Rockstar this year outside of GTA Online DLC and the possibility of a trailer for GTA 6. One commenter then mentioned that Sony insider and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier expected a trailer in 2022 that would mention a fall 2023 release date before then slipping to 2024. The reporter then responded himself saying that this was a "random guess" and he doesn't expect anything this year.

Schreier previously corroborated a report that GTA 6 won't release until 2024 at the earliest, following a Kotaku report that the game was in early development way back in April 2020.

There's nothing really coming up with Rockstar Games in 2022, except some DLC for GTAO and *maybe* a trailer for GTAVI. A new RDR2 release would certainly make big sales if they're including new frame-rate enhancements, extra content for RDRO and Story Mode & the Editor.April 4, 2022 See more

This is likely not the news fans were hoping to hear, however, should always be taken lightly until official confirmation is made. After all, GTA 6 is officially in "active development" now so we know the game is 100% real. Going off Rockstar's history, October is its most common month for announcements so I personally still think a trailer is very possible.

One thing that all of the rumours and leaks point to is a 2024 release date . This was most recently shared by Chris Klippel from French publication Rockstar Mag, confirming that "an important step in the development of GTA 6 has just been reached". Zelnick then commented ahead of the game's announcement that GTA 6 will be "fresh" and won't "protect the past" during an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.