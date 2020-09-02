Google Pixel 5 has iPhone 12 on the ropes with THIS must-have feature

The Pixel 5 is Google's next flagship, coming hot on the heels of the Pixel 4a, and launching alongside the Pixel 4a 5G. We still don't know if we'll get an XL version of the device, or if the handset will only be available in the XL variant, but we do know that we'll find out pretty soon, given the smartphone's fall release window.

And it looks like that's going to be sooner rather than later, with the latest leak suggesting that the Google Pixel 5 is on the cusp of launching; possibly at the end of this month.

We've previously heard rumours that the Pixel 5 will be making its debut on September 30 in black and green, alongside the black variant of the Pixel 4a 5G. The newly revealed white Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly follow in October.

Google's French website accidentally posted a section on the two devices, with an October 8 pre-order date, so it seems that the launch has been narrowed down to a smaller window of a couple of weeks.

Today's news errs on the side of an earlier date, with 9to5Google spotting an FCC filing for both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, meaning that their release date is almost here.

The most interesting thing about the filing is the Pixel 5's apparent new feature – WPT (wireless power transfer) aka reverse wireless charging. This is a feature that is yet to roll out on Apple's iPhones, and was rumoured for the iPhone 11 but didn't materialise.

An Apple patent for 'Inductive Charging Between Electronic Devices' shows that the idea is at least being bandied about, and could potentially be incorporated into the new Mac lineup, but we don't know if Apple is considering it for the iPhone 12.

If the Pixel 5 beats the iPhone 12 to the punch when it comes to the launch date, and with its range of features, while keeping the price down, we could have quite the fight on our hands at the end of the month.

Source: 9to5Google