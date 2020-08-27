New MacBook will trounce Surface Laptop 4 with this killer feature

At WWDC 2020 back in June, Apple revealed that it has ARM-based Macs in the works which will kick off the two-year transition period that will see the switchover from Intel-based macs, resulting in a shared architecture across all of Apple's products.

The first ARM-based Mac is set to release before the end of the year, and will offer improved performance, and power efficiency, as well as allowing macOS to natively run iOS apps, but it looks like it has another treat in store that will surprise fans.

Patently Apple reports that Apple's supply chain includes a Taiwanese diode manufacturer and will utilise its GPP (glass passivated package) bridge rectifiers in its upcoming MacBook. These were initially going to be used in Apple's AirPower multi-device wireless charging mat, which was officially cancelled earlier this year.

According to the report, the uptick in remote working and surge in demand for notebooks and tablets has influenced the development.

Around a year ago, Apple won a patent for its MacBook to include wireless charging, effectively turning the palm rest into a charging pad for other devices, like an iPhone or Apple Watch.

(Image credit: USPTO)

If Apple has scrapped the AirPower mat, it's certainly an interesting alternative to turn its MacBooks into one. The patent also demonstrated that the charging capabilities could be housed in the screen portion of the hardware so that users could close it and pop their devices on top to charge them.

With just a few months left in 2020, and the promise of a MacBook before it closes out, we expect more rumours and leaks to slip out and paint a more detailed picture of what Apple has in store, so stay tuned!

Source: Patently Apple