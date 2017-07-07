Get Wileyfox Swift 2 for just £149, and Wileyfox Spark X for just £89!

British smartphone maker Wileyfox is to see over 30 per cent knocked off the price of its two most high specification phones during Amazon Prime Day 2017.

The leaked information shows that its flagship Wileyfox Swift 2 X will get a huge 32 per cent price reduction during the event, while its mid-range offering, the Wileyfox Spark X will get an even larger 36 per cent reduction.

Read on for the details.

The Wileyfox Swift 2 X deal

Right now the Wileyfox Swift 2 X retails for £219, and for that outlay you get a Android Nougat 7.1.1 smartphone with a 5.2-inch FHD, 424ppi screen, 16 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera, 3GB of RAM, 32 GB onboard storage (expandable up to 128 GB) and a long-lasting 3,010 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Starting from 18:00 on Monday 10 July though, the moment when Amazon Prime Day begins, the Wileyfox Swift 2 X will get a 32 per cent reduction and retail for just £149!

That's the latest version of Android on a fast, sleek, British-designed smartphone for under a quarter of the price of a Samsung Galaxy S8. And while the specs aren't comparable, that is a HELL OF LOT of bang for your buck.

The Wileyfox Spark X deal

Along with the Swift 2 X information the leak also revealed that the the Wileyfox Spark X, one of its mid-range smartphone offerings, was also getting a fat discount during Amazon Prime Day.

The Spark X currently retails for a low £139 and for that price you get an Android Nougat 7.0 smartphone with a 5.5-inch HD screen, 13 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera, 2GB of RAM, 16 GB of onboard storage (exapandable to 32 GB) and a 3,000 mAh battery.

Starting from 18:00 on Monday 10 July though, the moment when Amazon Prime Day begins, the Wileyfox Swift 2 X will retail for just £89! That's a gargantuan 36 per cent reduction.

That's a beautifully designed Android smartphone for less than the price of a single night out.

So how do I score one of these amazing smartphone deals?

Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be held on Tuesday 11 July 2017, however, the event will run over two days, starting on the Monday 10 July at 6pm.

You will need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of the deals, though. Prime is Amazon's premium service which offers unlimited one-day deliver on all your orders, plus access to the Amazon Prime Instant Video service for a fee of £79 per year.

What were the best deals last year?

Microsoft Surface Pro - £210 off

HDTVs and 4K TVs: up to £100 off

Xbox One Guitar Hero Bundle - £105 off

Gibson electric guitars - 20% off

Last year Amazon Prime Day was the biggest day in Amazon’s history - Amazon's traffic was up 36%.

18,048 pairs of headphones were sold in three hours in the US, while in the UK we bought 600 Trunki suitcases early in the day - who knew there was such an urgent demand for impractical toddler transport?

Amazon also sold 90,000 TVs and thousands of Kindle Paperwhites, Fire TV Sticks and FIre tablets.

What are likely to be the best Amazon Prime deals 2017?

Once again the cheapest deals are likely to be on Amazon's own gear. But also expect deals on:

Laptops, as always

Kitchen appliances and vacuums

PS4 and Xbox One

4K TVs

Check out Amazon's Prime Day page to take advantage of the offers or view our selected best deals below.

What's new with Amazon Prime Day

Deals are Everywhere – Prime members can shop deals on all devices, across all categories, in all Prime countries.

– Prime members can shop deals on all devices, across all categories, in all Prime countries. 30 Hours to Shop - 24 hours just isn’t enough time to shop all of the great deals, so Prime Day will start at 6pm on Monday, 10th July giving Prime members 30 hours to shop.

- 24 hours just isn’t enough time to shop all of the great deals, so Prime Day will start at 6pm on Monday, 10th July giving Prime members 30 hours to shop. Explore Deals You’re Into – Find deals organised by the most shopped for themes. From pet lovers to gardeners and techies to artists – find your deals even faster.

– Find deals organised by the most shopped for themes. From pet lovers to gardeners and techies to artists – find your deals even faster. Toys All Day – Prime members in the UK will find toy deals nearly all day on Prime Day .

– Prime members in the UK will find toy deals nearly all day on Prime Day Watch-A-Deal – Readily track and shop any deal while at home or on-the-go with the Amazon App.

Readily track and shop any deal while at home or on-the-go with the Amazon App. Sort by Category – Newly-enhanced deal shopping is designed to help customers swiftly sort deals by category.

Newly-enhanced deal shopping is designed to help customers swiftly sort deals by category. More Sellers – Twice as many small business sellers around the world are participating in Prime Day this year.

– Twice as many small business sellers around the world are participating in Prime Day this year. More to Watch – Prime members will find unbelievable deals on some of today's top rated TV series and popular blockbuster films to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video.

– Prime members will find unbelievable deals on some of today's top rated TV series and popular blockbuster films to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video. Amazon Global Store – Prime members in China and Mexico will be able to shop both local deals as well as select deals from other countries from the Amazon Global Store.

– Prime members in China and Mexico will be able to shop both local deals as well as select deals from other countries from the Amazon Global Store. Tips – Find helpful advice on how to shop on Prime Day at amazon.co.uk/primeday.

Special Amazon deals for students

Is it worth having an Amazon Prime account?

As well as having free next day delivery, you also get access to numerous other services including the Amazon Prime Instant Video streaming service. You can also store unlimited numbers of photos and borrow ebooks. If you live in London or some other major cities you also get access to Amazon Prime Now - a one-hour delivery service on a bunch of esential items. You can also join Amazon Family, which means 20 per cent of nappies if you're into that.

According to Amazon, Prime Day will be the biggest Amazon event ever, with more than 100,000 deals worldwide exclusively for Prime members. Last year Amazon claimed that Prime Day would hve more deals than Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the November and December days when pre-Christmas sales peak. It turned out to be a bit of a red herring but Amazon was stung by the criticism and there will be some cracking offers this time around.

