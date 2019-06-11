Get a FREE Xbox One S and 3 games with these awesome TV and broadband deals

Virgin Media has kickstarted a seriously impressive flash sale on its television and broadband packages that includes a free Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which launched back in April, with three games – so you're ready to play from the off.

However, Virgin Media is taking the "flash" part of its latest "flash sale" very seriously, with the offer only available until Wednesday June 12 at 11.59pm. So, if you've been looking to upgrade your television or broadband package and want to get your hands on a shiny new Xbox One – or have a free Xbox One bundle worth £259 to gift a very lucky friend or family member, then you'd better add this to your basket fast.

Virgin Media is bundling the free Xbox One with a number of different packages. For the cheapest monthly cost, you'll want to opt for the Bigger Bundle, which has M100 fibre broadband (with average download speeds of 108Mbps and unlimited usage) and the Maxit TV bundle (with 230 channels including BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD and a select few Sky channels in HD). You'll also get a Virgin TV V6 box thrown-in, too.

For those who are looking for the ultimate entertainment bundle, look no further than the aptly-named Ultimate Oomph Bundle, with M500 fibre broadband (that's average download speeds of 516Mbps), the Maxit TV bundle with Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, BT Sport in HD all thrown into the mix, too. There's also an extra TV V6 box, so you can watch the torrent of channels in two rooms at the same time. Recordings can be shared between the boxes as well, in case the ability to record six shows simultaneously on a single TV V6 box isn't quite enough for you. There's also an unlimited data SIM for your smartphone too – making this the ultimate package.

The Xbox One S included with the latest Virgin Media offer comes with Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft ready to play straight out of the box. There's also a fee month of Xbox Live, too.

Check out the full details below~

