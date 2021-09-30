Early Samsung Galaxy S22 release rumor intensifies as S21 FE reportedly cancelled

The Samsung Galaxy S22 looks like it could be replacing the Galaxy S21 FE

Leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S22 have spun up into overdrive during the past few weeks, and one of the very latest and most exciting rumors to break cover is that the range could launch as early as December 2021.

And, while it sounds crazy to think that Samsung could launch two major Galaxy S series ranges in the same year, which is something the phone maker has never done before, a new development has added even more weight to its potentiality.

That's because, as reported by numerous respected leakers including @FrontTron and @Kuma_Sleepy, Samsung is planning now to cancel the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in October and is also cancelling its planned Samsung Unpacked event for it.

This cancellation is down to two reasons. Firstly, there is a still a serious chip shortage in the Android phone market and the lack of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chips (which would power the S21 FE) has impacted on Samsung.

And, secondly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G has been reportedly selling so well that the firm isn't in need of the S21 FE to launch and inject money into the coffers.

All of which leads us to a situation that Samsung's leakster-in-chief @UniverseIce has suggested in that if Samsung isn't going to launch S21 FE, then it could very well move the S22 launch forward a month from January next year to December this year.

Whether or not Samsung is going to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 range in December this year remains unclear at this point, but it is a fact that a lot more smoke seems to be building around this fire.

It seems to us here at T3 that situations are changing almost on a weekly basis right now at many tech firms as the global chip shortage continues to have its impact, and that is leading to release dates and product offerings to be revised constantly.

There's no doubting that if the S21 FE is cancelled then there's going to be quite a lot of disappointment within the Android phones community as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, was really well received, including by T3 who gave the handset a maximum score of 5 stars on review.

But if Samsung can deliver an even better Galaxy S22 device within just two months of the S21 FE's aborted release date, then a lot of that pain will be mitigated.

We'll report back in on this story when we learn more.

