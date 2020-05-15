The best DreamCloud mattress discount codes and deals: save big on this super-popular mattress

Buying a mattress is a big decision – it’s something you’ll be spending every night on for the foreseeable future, and they’re not often cheap. However, if you're looking for a DreamCloud mattress deal, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the best offers available on one of the best mattresses available to save you time and money.

DreamCloud US is currently holding a brilliant Memorial Day sale which not only knocks $200 off its already reasonably priced Luxury Hybrid mattress, but also throws in a weighted blanket and pillow, for FREE. If you’re looking to save a bomb on a DreamCloud mattress, though, you’ll have to move quick – this sale ends 1 June.

In the UK, you can get £250 off any mattress in the Spring refresh sale.

For more offers, check out our guide to the Memorial Day mattress sales (traditionally a great time to pick up a new mattress).

US deal: DreamCloud Memorial Day mattress sale | $200 off mattresses, plus FREE weighted blanket and pillow

DreamCloud’s mattress is one of the finest beds available, with a cashmere-blend Euro top, high-density memory foam plus a five-zone pocket coil system for targeted support. For Memorial Day, DreamCloud is knocking $200 off, and giving you a free weighted blanket and a pillow.

Offer ends: 1 JuneView Deal

UK deal: DreamCloud Spring refresh sale | £250 off any mattresses

DreamCloud's popular Luxury Hybrid mattress features a cashmere-blend Euro top, high-density memory foam, and a zoned pocket coil system for targeted support. In its Spring refresh sale, you can get a massive £250 off any size. Prices now start and just £599 for a Single.

View Deal

Missed that deal, or want to know more? Read on for a guide the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress, plus the best prices right now.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Hybrid comfort for a great price Specifications Sizes: 6, Twin to Cal King Depth: 15 inches Turn: No Filling: Hybrid, foam & coil Comfort: Luxury Firm Trial: 365 days Guarantee: Lifetime RRP: $899 – $1,599 Reasons to buy + Luxurious cashmere-blend Euro top + Long trial and lifetime warranty + Gel memory foam keeps you cool Reasons to avoid - No choice of firmness - Quite bulky Visit Site

With just one option in its line-up, DreamCloud has had to create a great do-it-all mattress – but this Jack of all trades makes few compromises. With a ‘Luxury Firm’ comfort rating, the mattress provides both plush softness and full support for all kinds of sleepers.

This is done through the combination of six different layers. First comes the cashmere cover, which swaddles the cloud-like Trueloft Euro top. Then come two separate layers of foam – one to reduce pressure points, another to reduce the transfer of movement – which sit above a full layer of pocket coils for support. Finally, the whole thing rests on a foam base to maximise airflow.

While that sounds wonderful, if it turns out the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid isn’t for you then you’re treated to a huge 365-day trial period. Far longer than many of its competitors’, you’ll get to experience the mattress in all four seasons before making up your mind. After that, you’ll have a lifelong warranty against defects.

If you’re happy settling for DreamCloud’s single firmness option and you’ve got room for this 15” mattress in your bedroom, it offers great value for money and a mega trial period so you can make sure it’s right for you.

DreamCloud Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020: what we expect

DreamCloud is no stranger to a promotion or two, and quite regularly offers $200-off sales. In previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales it’s offered similar savings, so it’s a safe bet that this year you’ll be able to shave a nice wad of cash off the RRP of the Luxury Hybrid.

However, what’s great about the Mother’s Day deal is the inclusion of a sheet set worth $175 – if that’s something you’d be likely to buy alongside a new mattress, you’d be saving almost twice as much.

Of course, there are no guarantees on what will be offered and when. However, while we’re pretty sure DreamCloud will be offering at least $200 off its mattress on Black Friday, we can’t say for sure you’ll be able to get free sheets thrown in on top of that. All we can do is make sure our eyes are peeled and keep you posted on the very best sales, right here.