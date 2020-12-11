Don't wait for the Boxing day sales, there's 35% off at Emma mattress right now

Emma is the brand behind T3's best mattress, and the winner of two T3 Awards, and for a (very) limited time you can knock 35% off prices when you buy from Emma direct – just enter the code T35 at the checkout.

If you were holding out for the boxing day sales to pick up a cheap mattress deal, we might have sped things up a bit for you! The deal applies to the top-ranking Emma Original mattress (already one of the cheapest of the major mattress brands – now from just £213), as well as vital sleep accessories such as the mattress protector and Emma pillow.

Get 35% off site-wide at Emma | Exclusive T3 discount code T37

You can save a whopping 35% on anything at Emma. Our recommendation is the Emma Original, a 25cm-deep, ridiculously comfortable memory foam mattress with a removable, machine-washable and temperature-regulating cover.

Code expires: 13 Dec 2020View Deal

Visiting from the US? There's a deal for you too...

US Emma offer | Get 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAYS

This incredible deal gets you a huge price drop on everything at Emma, including the award-winning Emma Original. This memory foam mattress is supportive, super comfortable, and great quality, and this discount makes it an absolute steal. There's 35% off on bundles, too. View Deal

The Emma Original is a foam-based mattress that consists of three distinct layers: a top layer of breathable Airgocell foam, followed by pressure-relieving visco-elastic memory foam. This tops a thick bottom layer of HRX foam, designed to provide exceptional support, especially around your lower back. Finally, there's a breathable, temperature regulating cover. It's our favourite mattress, hands down, and has been for some time now.

If you're still considering your options, you can see how Emma's mattresses compare to competitor offerings in our Emma vs Casper and OTTY vs Emma showdowns.