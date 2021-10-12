Don't wait for Black Friday with up to 40% off Emma mattresses in Australia

If you're in the market for a new mattress, you're in luck – the Emma Comfort and Emma Diamond hybrid are currently 40% off at Emma. We're huge fans of this German-made mattress, as anyone who's read our Emma Original mattress review will know. It uses the same sumptuously soothing memory foam as you'll find in the Emma Original, but adds an all-important layer of tall springs, which have the effect of making the sleep surface ultra supportive and promoting airflow through the mattress.

We found this recent addition to the Emma range enormously comfortable, but at full price it's not especially cheap, which is why it's worth snapping up this 40% off deal while it's still around. The best Black Friday 2021 deals might not be going live just yet, but we'd be surprised if this brand offers a better Emma mattress deal or discount code come 26 November.

If you think you're interested in hopping into bed with an Emma mattress, prices in for an Emma Comfort start from AU$479.40

Emma Comfort mattress| Double was AU$999, now AU$599.40 at Emma

The Emma Comfort layers soothing foam to deliver an exceptionally comfortable night's sleep. With 40% off, you could save up to AU$600 on the bigger sizes. You have a 100-night free trial to make sure you love it.

Emma Diamond Hybrid mattress| Double was AU$1,499, now AU$899.40 at Emma

The Emma Diamond Hybrid layers soothing memory foam with super supportive springs for a wonderful, relaxing sleep. It's more expensive than the Emma Comfort, but 40% off means it's cheaper than usual. So take advantage of this discount and get yourself a great new mattress.

If you've been keeping an eye out for cheap mattress deals, you'll know that even the best mattress brands offer regular price drops, and that goes for Emma too. However, price drops of over 40% are rare, so we'd count this amongst the deals worth paying attention to.

Both Emma mattresses deliver a medium-to-firm sleep surface that's suitable of all types of sleepers – even those who like to lie on their back and need proper spinal support. There's also a removable cover that you can whip off and pop into the washing machine; a handy addition if you're prone to spillages, or just like to keep things hygienic.