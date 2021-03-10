Disney Plus to introduce over 100 new shows this year following "enormous success"

So, it's happened, and it has happened faster than anyone thought possible. Disney Plus has surpassed the 100 million subscriber mark worldwide.

And, as T3 noted mere weeks ago, this is a really big deal. It's such a big deal as Netflix, the current king of the streaming world, has 203.6 million subscribers. So, in passing 100 million subs of its own Disney Plus has managed to get to half way to Neflix's total in just 16 months.

For some perspective, it has taken Netflix 13 years to get to where it is today. As such, if Disney Plus' rate of adoption continues at the same pace (or close to it), then Disney Plus will surpass Netflix and become the most popular streaming service on Earth within the next few years.

Crucially, though, this is even bigger news to subscribers because following this epic landmark being hit, Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company has revealed that hitting 100 million subs so soon has instigated the firm to "significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content".

Chapek then goes onto to confirm that Disney Plus has "set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic."

In layman's terms this means that Disney Plus subscribers are going to get even more brilliant new titles coming to Disney Plus each and every year going forward. As we said in our Disney Plus review, the service already delivers "out of this world content", but now it's going to deliver out of this galaxy levels of content.

This news will come as ominous reading for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and the newly launched, albeit to underwhelming reviews, Paramount Plus. Disney Plus is tearing it up right now by offering its users a phenomenal amount of content for one low fee, including from last month the entirety of the Star collection, and following this landmark subscriber base being surpassed it says it is only going to increase the amount of content it delivers.

The Disney Plus momentum that it has accrued over the past 16 months only look like it is going to increase, and that's really bad news for its rivals.

Here at T3 we've been bowled over by the quality that Disney Plus delivers, both in terms of content quality/selection and in technical delivery. Disney Plus not only delivers the entire Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star, The Simpsons, Star Wars and National Geographic content libraries for its subscribers to watch, but also allows all of them to enjoy content in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos audio.

From both a value-for-money and audio-visual fidelity perspective Disney Plus delivers big, and we will look forward to seeing even more great original content such as the epic Raya and the Last Dragon on the platform over the coming year. Here comes the sizzle...