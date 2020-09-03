Disney Plus reveals The Mandalorian season 2 release date

Star Wars fans and those of us who just love a fantastic spot of telly will be pleased to hear that Disney Plus has finally confirmed a release date for The Mandalorian season 2.

We were previously told that the blinged-out mercenary and his little green sidekick would be gracing our screens this fall, but now we have a solid date to plan our lives around for the next few months.

The news comes courtesy of The Mandalorian Twitter account which showed off the second series' logo while dropping the launch date, so buckle up for your next joyride with the metal merc on October 30.

Watch The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney Plus

You can sign up to watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus when it debuts on the streaming service this October 30, for just £5.99 per month, or a discounted £59.99 for the whole year.View Deal

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedxSeptember 2, 2020

The show was slated to debut this fall, but there were concerns of a delay due to the pandemic. Luckily the filming wrapped up earlier this year, so everything is on schedule.

If you're looking for something to watch in the meantime, the live action remake of Mulan is hitting Disney Plus this week, although it will only be available for members with Disney Plus Premier Access.

The service is a subscriber-exclusive new membership option that allows users to watch select content on the platform before anyone else, and keep the movie in their library forever.

There's a ton of classic films on the streaming service, as well as blockbuster superhero films, so there's plenty to get stuck into while you wait for The Mandalorian to make his return.