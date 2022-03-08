New Disney+ Pixar movie Turning Red gets 'Must See' Metacritic award

As T3 noted in our Disney Plus review, one of the reasons it is so good is that it the home of Pixar movies, and the celebrated studio's latest film, Turning Red, has just received the "Must-See" Metacritic award, with a positive score of 84 out of 100 bestowed upon it by viewers.

Turning Red launches on Disney Plus on March 11 and tells the tale of a Chinese-Canadian student who whenever she gets too excited or stressed turns into a giant red panda. Imagine The Hulk but cuter!

The award follows the film also garnering Rotten Tomatoes' "Certified Fresh" award, which was based on the movie accruing a positive score of 93 per cent from 70 different critics.

Combined, these two awards point towards a great new film to us here at T3 and a no-brainer recommendation for something new to watch in March 2022.

Here at T3 we've been massive proponents of Disney Plus as a subscription service over the past few years, and we recently determined it is the least likely we would cancel, in part due to its excellent original content, for which Turning Red is yet another great example.

