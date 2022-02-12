Top 3 Disney Plus fantasy movies for February 2022 (no Marvel movies)

If you're a fan of fantasy movies then getting a Disney+ (or Disney Plus, however you want to write it) subscription was a very, very good call. While Disney is known for Marvel at the moment, as we note in our Disney Plus review, the extended catalogue of movies is really good.

We aren't quite out of the cold winter period yet, either, so it's the ideal time to curl up on the sofa under a blanket and flick on a movie to transport you to another world.

To help you out, we've found the best overall Disney+ movies, best Disney+ sci-fi movies, and Disney Plus' best new shows. There's a lot of content on Disney+ so these are only scratching the surface.

Jungle Cruise

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

This fantasy action adventure flick actually was based on a theme park ride, which doesn't sound great when you say it. But then when you realise The Rock stars alongside Emily Blunt, then you start to understand why this is actually well worth a watch.

Think The Mummy and you're in the right sort of ballpark here tonally, as The Rock and Emily have to navigate a hostile environment, dangerous beasts and a supernatural threat, too. It's all very silly but there's good action sequences and some genuinely funny bits, too.

Disposable but in a good way.

Big Hero 6

(Image credit: Disney )

Grief, loneliness, and loss have been big themes over the past couple years and what better way to address those than the incredibly charming Big Hero 6, one of the best animated movies Disney has ever made (well, at least in my opinion).

With a fresh take on making a "superhero" movie, Big Hero 6 follows Hiro, a robotics prodigy, and his companion, Baymax, on a quest to avenge his brother's death.

An absolutely excellent movie that will tug on your heart strings, we can't recommend Big Hero 6 enough.

There have even been recent rumblings of a sequel, so if you haven't seen this movie then now is the time.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

(Image credit: Disney )

Sitting in between Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), the middle child of the series is arguably the best of the three.

Set in San Francisco a decade after the first movie, the apes and humans are trying to survive – and coexist. Caesar is trying to retain control of his intelligent apes and the humans are on the brink of extinction.

A brilliant way to spend an evening, we highly recommend this. Plus, Disney+ has the other two so you could make it into a triple billing.