Top 3 new shows to watch on Disney Plus this weekend

So much to watch, so little time. Now in full swing, Disney Plus is regularly rolling out new content for subscribers to enjoy, from the likes of Pixar and Marvel to Star Wars and National Geographic, there's something for everyone.

The problem is: where to begin? Do we really want to spend another evening endlessly scrolling and adding every slightly interesting TV series to our watchlist for the umpteenth time? No, we want to start watching the best entertainment on offer today. So that's what we're here to do. Every month, we'll be rounding up the latest and greatest shows that you can jump into knowing it has some degree of quality to it.

These picks have specifically been taken from Disney Plus in the UK, so if you are in the US and are curious what we Brits have been watching (or vice-versa), then make sure to check out the best VPNs on the market. Okay, drumroll please (pretend you hear a drumroll) – let's dive into the top three shows to start binge-watching this weekend.

Boba Fett

The latest blockbuster series from Disney Plus takes us back to the world of Star Wars as bounty hunter Boba Fett is put in the spotlight for the first time since debuting in The Empire Strikes Back over 40 years ago (yes, I refuse to count the Star Wars Holiday Special). Now back on Tatooine, it's up to Boba Fett to establish order between the underworld that was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt.

Starring Temuera Morrison (Moana, Aquaman) and Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, Agents of Shield) as fellow bounty hunter Fennec Shand, the narrative picks up after the characters last appeared in The Mandalorian season 2. Still rolling out week to week, now is the perfect time to jump in, catch up and prepare for the final few episodes. Everything is set up for an explosive climax.

Malcolm in the Middle

Mysteriously absent for two years after being promised at launch, the beloved sitcom starring Franke Muniz as an adolescent in a dysfunctional family finally comes to Disney Plus. How can anyone around in the early noughties remembers the "You're not the boss of me now" theme song. The show was even parodied in Marvel's WandaVision due to its iconic TV status.

Best of all, Malcolm in the Middle's writing has aged masterfully, bringing about genuine laughs and original storylines that are still hard to be topped today. After all, Jane Kaczmarek's portrayal of Lois didn't just receive seven Primetime Emmy nominations for nothing. You also forget that Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston first found fame here as the doting but lovable Hal. An astounding cast across the board.

Dopesick

Originally premiered on Hulu, Dopesick is a new drama mini-series that examines how one company's actions lead to the worst drug epidemic in American history. By focusing on the human stories behind the country's opioid addiction, we see the grim effects that the drug has had on many US residents. Split into three segments across eight episodes, the main stars comprise Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Michael Stuhlbarg.

A tough but important watch, this is one of those series that once you start, you'll need to see it out until the final credits. Inspired by the non-fiction book by Beth Macy – Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America – the supporting cast also features Kaitlyn Denver, Rosario Dawson and Will Poulter. Now accessible to a bigger audience, this rapidly might become one of the most talked about shows of the year.