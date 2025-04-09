I'd never heard of this award-winning Apple TV+ series, but now it's back

I've spent a lot of time and words expounding on how impressive I think Apple TV+'s back catalogue is – for me, there's no doubt that it's the best streaming service you can currently subscribe to. Still, that doesn't mean I've seen everything that it has to offer, as confirmed by a new trailer this week.

It shows off the third season of family show Jane, which I had literally never heard of until I saw the trailer, despite it having won Emmy awards in seasons gone by. That just goes to show that it's easy to miss things in the streaming era, but the show looks incredibly sweet and heartfelt.

Jane — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Jane is named for Dr Jane Goodall, the world-famous ethologist who became an icon for her work with chimpanzees, but went on to have a long career focussing on the behaviours of animals in many settings. Rather than any sort of a life-story, though, Apple TV+ takes things more loosely.

The show centres around Jane Garcia (Ava Louise Murchison), a 9-year-old budding environmentalist who uses the power of her imagination to go on exciting journeys and missions with her friends. It helps things stand out that one of those friends is a young chimp, admittedly.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

The real point here is that this is the best sort of family-friendly TV. Firstly, even if it's for kids, it's still an Apple TV+ series, which means extremely impressive production values and effects. Plus, its episodes seem to all carry messages that should be hard to argue with, like the importance of being welcoming, alongside a range of tidbits about biology and biodiversity.

I say no one could argue with that, knowing I'm ignoring the current policy direction of the US government – but let's not dwell on that. Season 3 of Jane will start on 18 April, but you can catch both of the previous seasons right now if you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, of course. There will only be five episodes in total, so this won't necessarily be a super long season, but quality rules over quantity sometimes, and Apple will hope this proves that even further.

