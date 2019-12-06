Dark Side or Rebel Alliance? Make your choice with these new Columbia x Star Wars jackets

It’s time for Star Wars fans to pick which side of the Force they stand on, as the new Challenge Jacket by Columbia is available with two designs – one for the Light and one for the Dark Side.

Revealed ahead of the new Star Wars movie Rise of The Skywalker, the jacket is offered in black or white. The former gets a red Imperial chest patch, lining and branding to match Darth Vader's lightsaber, while the white option features silver detailing, a bright blue lining and Rebel Alliance logo.

Both jackets also include nods to Aurebesh, the language of the Star Wars galaxy. Coded messages written inside the jackets translate to ‘May the force be with you’ in the Rebel Alliance version, and ‘You underestimate the power of the dark side’ in the Imperial option.

(Image credit: Columbia)

They also include the vehicle identification numbers for Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter, and the Death Star.

Both jackets feature a mesh sleeve pocket, zippered hand pockets, a kangaroo pouch, side-entry zip, plus adjustable hood, cuffs and hem to offer a good fit. They are made from Columbia’s ‘Omni-tech’ waterproof yet breathable shell, and are filled with synthetic insulation to keep you warm and dry.

The special-edition jackets went on sale today, 6 December, and are available exclusively through Columbia’s website, as well as its London store on Carnaby Street. Sizes range from XXS to XXL and the jackets are both priced at £190.

