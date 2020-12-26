Best GHD Platinum+ hair straighteners deals for Boxing Day 2020

Given the year it’s been, we doubt you’ll need much convincing to splash out on a pair of new GHD hair straighteners – and with the latest deals and discounts included below, they might cost less than you think.

Available in black, white and iridescent white, the GHD Platinum+ hair straighteners have the company’s smart technology that recognises the thickness of your hair and styling speed, then adjusts the heat to produce perfect results in one stroke.

Temperature is monitored 250 times per second right across the heat plates to deliver what GHD describes as a personalised styling experience, no matter what type or length your hair is.

These straighteners heat to 185 degrees centigrade while promising to protect your hair from heat damage. GHD claims the results are hair that is 70% stronger, with 20% more shine and twice the colour protection compared to drying your hair naturally.

The rounded barrel design of the GHD Platinum+ helps you to create a range of styles, from loose waves to flawlessly straight, while GHD’s unique wishbone hinge perfectly aligns the plates.

An automatic sleep mode ensures the heat is switched off after 30 minutes of non-use, and the 2.7-metre swivel cord allows you to style without getting tangled up.

GHD currently sells the Platinum+ in black or white for £189, while an iridescent white version with soft gold accents and included blue vanity case has a list price of £199 / $249.

