Xbox One S 1TB, Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, Vertical Stand, and extra Wireless controller only £199!

This is, without doubt, one of the absolute best deals we've seen so far on Amazon Prime Day 2018.

That's because for a limited time you can pick up an Xbox One S 1TB along with a vertical console stand, an extra Minecraft Creeper Wireless controller, as well as copies of Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft for only £199.99.

That's a quite ridiculous discount of £190 over its pre-Prime Day price of £389.99, which is a monstrous -49% reduction overall.

Here are the full details of the deal:

Xbox One S 1TB, Vertical Stand, Extra Wireless controller, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves | £199.99 (was £389.99) Now this is an absolutely stonking deal! For just £199.99 you can land this super sweet Xbox One S 1TB console bundle, which includes the system itself as well as a vertical console stand, extra wireless controller, and a copy of Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3. That's three quality games on top of a excellent HDR-capable games machine equipped with a 4K Blu-ray drive, as well as a brace of handy accessories for £190 less than pre-Prime Day.

We've got to reiterate just how good we think this bundle deal is here at T3.com. We loved the Xbox One S on review, praising its "ability to act not just as a slick gaming console but also a simple-to-use, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player and streamer."

And, considering that you get the fabulously well reviewed open-world racer Forza Horizon 3, jolly multiplayer pirate simulator Sea of Thieves, and classic virtual build-'em-up Minecraft, as well as some top accessories, too, all for a price that rings in at £50 less than a PS4 normally on its own, makes this a no-brainer.

We would advise you to make a move quick, though, as from our considerable experience of Prime Days past, super discounted deals like this one don't last long.