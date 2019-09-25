iPhone 11 is the strongest iPhone ever, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is tougher

Someone has challenged Apple's bold claim that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all feature the most durable glass ever bundled on a smartphone, finding that the iPhone 11 Pro Max isn't quite as tough as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. In fact, when subjected to a tortuous drop test, the Samsung came out on top in all experiments — except those where the material wasn't tested.

Here's what's ironic: When Apple announced the iPhone 11, it revealed that it had teamed up with Corning to develop an entirely new blend of glass that's stronger than anything bundled on a smartphone to date. Yet, Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 coating — which comes equipped on several flagship devices, including the Galaxy Note 10 Plus — performed a lot better, absorbing more energy and thus cracking less.

In all fairness, the iPhone remained on the Galaxy's bumper for the entirety of the test — there isn't a massive difference between them. So if there's one thing to take away, it's not that the Galaxy Note 10 is king, but rather that both of these devices can break. You're just playing a numbers game and sooner or later your time will come. So save yourself some cash (in the long run) and invest in a case. It's worth it.