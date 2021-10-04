PS5 restock: anyone looking for a console today might finally be in luck

Update: BT has now sent out its latest batch of codes for PS5 consoles, with those lucky enough to grab one able to select from disc, digital or various bundles. The store is now out of stock and it does not say when it expects to have more units but you can sign up to be notified when new consoles do arrive in the BT Shop.

Alternatively, John Lewis is scheduled to receive a shipment of potentially up to 1,000 consoles from next week. Shipments are reportedly due to arrive with John Lewis on Friday October 15th which should be a great opportunity to grab a PS5. In case you're hopeful that stock will drop earlier than that you can check John Lewis PS5 stock here. Otherwise, hit the link early in the day on October 15th as they'll sell out really fast.

We're also hearing whispers that the PS5 could drop at Very today (Tuesday October 5th), though as the time of writing it is not showing as in stock so a Very restock today is now looking unlikely. We'll be checking back tomorrow morning to see if the Very stock materialises. Check PS5 stock at Very here.

If you're happy to shop in store, the PS5 Stock UK Twitter account says that Smyths will be taking pre-orders for PS5 Disc and Digital Editions on Tuesday October 5th. The tweet states: "This will be an in-store pre-order only, with a £20 deposit fee. These pre-orders are expected to be fulfilled around 16th-20th October."

Reading this in the US?

One of the best ways to get hold of a PS5 right now in the US is with GameStop's PowerUp Pro membership. This gives you early access to its restocks for just $15 a year. If you're a Sony Direct subscriber, there are also regular invite-only sales events. In-store sales are also increasing, with Best Buy leading the way.

Original story continues...

A new PS5 restock is set to take place either today or tomorrow, hopefully giving those that have missed out over the previous months a good chance of securing one of the highly coveted consoles. There's one catch, however. You need to have a BT account setup to be able to claim one.

Check for PS5 stock at the BT shop here.

BT has been doing numerous drops since the PS5 launch back in November 2020 but has been increasing its output over the last month or so. The new drop is said to take place between October 4th (today) to October 5th (tomorrow). It's expected to mostly be standard PS5 consoles, so disc only with digital and bundles not available. Those interested will need to redeem their BT customer code to gain access to the buying system once it goes live.

Scheduled to drop sometime in the morning (according to the always reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account), BT has a history of setting the stock live anywhere from 8AM BST / 7AM GMT to 10AM BST / 9AM GMT. We recommend keeping an eye on social media and have your code at the ready.

