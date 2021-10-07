Buffy the Vampire Slayer was nearly a character in Mortal Kombat – I need it!

Stop everything right now. It's just been revealed that Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been heavily considered to appear in the Mortal Kombat fighting game series and my brain can't take these two worlds colliding.

Mortal Kombat has a long history of bringing across guest characters from multiple universes, such as The Terminator, Spawn, RoboCop, Rambo, and even the Xenomorph from Alien. None of these could have possibly compared to the demon-slaying '90s star played by Sarah Michelle Gellar. Imagine Buffy going toe-to-toe with Scorpion or Sub-Zero (although, Nitara feels more appropriate). Now that is something we have to make happen.

Talks about adding Buffy into Mortal Kombat were confirmed to have taken place by NetherRealm Studios creative director and Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon, (via Twitter) when responding to a piece of fan art depicting the character. It's not clear from the comments which exact game Boon is referring to but it does sound like the conversation has been brought up multiple times.

Trust me, her name has come up many times (over the years) in our conversations about possible guests in Mortal Kombat. https://t.co/k8539mTSJoOctober 6, 2021 See more

No doubt this will fuel further fan requests further for Buffy to be included later down the line. The character would make a great fit and more female representation in the game is never a bad thing, with Buffy more than deserving to join the roster.

Mortal Kombat 11 finished with its DLC earlier this year, so it's more likely that NetherRealm will be working on Injustice 3 as its next project. Ed Boon is also set to appear at the DC FanDome on October 16th. That said, games journalist Jeff Grubb suggested that the company has actually made Mortal Kombat 12 a priority, due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Warner Bros. No doubt, we'll find out at DC FanDome whether this is true or not.