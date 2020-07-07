Amazon Summer Sale delivers exceptional Echo Plus deal

At the moment T3 is running its Summer Savings week, an event where we dispatch our crack deal hunters to round up the very best summer sales and deals going.

That's because many of the UK's top retailers are all holding summer sales right now, with major players like John Lewis, Amazon, Argos, Currys and more slashing prices on products left, right and centre.

Case in point: this delightful, 50% off deal at Amazon on the superb Echo Plus smart speaker.

The deal is on the upgraded 2nd Gen variant, too, and it can be picked up three different colourways, including Sandstone, Heather Grey and Charcoal Black.

The Amazon Echo Plus delivers a smart speaker with Dolby-powered 360-degree audio, as well as a built-in Zigbee hub that makes it easy to setup and control all your smart home tech.

Naturally, with Alexa on tap, hands-free voice calling, music playing, weather forecasts, timers, quizzes, audio books and much more are also delivered.

The Echo Plus is a top product and that is why we think this half price deal on it is so good. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Plus | Was: £139.99 | Now: £69.99 | Saving: £70 | Available now at Amazon

This is a cracking cost carve if ever we saw one, with the highly-rated Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker reduced by a whopping £70. That saving plunges its price down from £139.99 to just £69.99, and it comes in a choice of colourways and with free delivery, too.View Deal

For even more great smart speakers be sure to check out T3's best smart speaker buying guide. And, for even more great deals, take a gander at T3's Summer Savings hub, which has direct links to huge summer sales on right now.