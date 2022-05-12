A 200MP Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the rocket the Android phone market needs

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Anyone who is currently eyeing up a Samsung Galaxy S22 to buy might want to hold off a little while longer. That's because a new report says the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, expected to launch early next year, will launch with a staggering new 200 megapixel camera sensor.

ETNews has the report, based on supply chain sources, which claims that the sensor is being made by Samsung itself and, while not final in terms of decision, is being lined up for the S23 Ultra.

"It is expected that Samsung Electronics will install 200-megapixel camera on their Galaxy S23 Ultra as the main camera, which will be released next year. However, it is not the final decision," states the report.

The current Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has one of the best smartphone cameras around, easily comparable to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and taking the megapixel count up from 108MP to 200MP not only won't hurt but will have me reaching for my wallet.

This isn't the first time we've heard about this 200MP camera sensor upgrade, either, with a similar rumour floating around last week from a different source.

As 9to5Google notes, the introduction of such a sensor would be the first significant change Samsung has made to its camera sensor hardware in three years. This is what excites me – it would be a big change and, on paper at least, upgrade.

Back when the Samsung Galaxy S22 was just an apple in Samsung's eye, rumours were circulating over a 200MP sensor then, and this latest brace of reports seems to add weight that it is finally coming.

Including such a massive sensor would, at least superficially, make the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra almost certainly the best smartphone camera out there. It would also really emphasise the gap to Apple, with the current iPhone 13 Pro Max flagship still only using a 12MP sensor. Even the iPhone 14 Pro is currently only thought to be coming with a 48MP sensor, so the S23 Ultra would blow it away if it did ship with 200MP in its armoury.

We've written before about our wishes for the Samsung Galaxy S23, which would ideally look to revamp the hardware and software for one of the best Android phones on the market.

Can't wait for the Samsung Galaxy S23?