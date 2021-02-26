This cheap Emma discount code knocks a huge 37% off our #1 rated mattress

Emma is the brand behind T3's very best mattress, the winner of two T3 Awards, and right now it's celebrating... er... the end of February... by offering customers 37% off site-wide when you buy from Emma direct – just enter the code T37 at the checkout.

The deal applies to the top-ranking, memory foam Emma Original mattress (already one of the cheapest of the major mattress brands – now from just £213), as well as vital sleep accessories such as the mattress protector and Emma pillow. This excellent offer is running until 10 March.

The Emma Original is a foam-based mattress that consists of three distinct layers: a top layer of breathable Airgocell foam, followed by pressure-relieving visco-elastic memory foam. This tops a thick bottom layer of HRX foam, designed to provide exceptional support, especially around your lower back. Finally, there's a breathable, temperature regulating cover. It's our favourite mattress, hands down, and has been for some time now.

If you're still considering your options, you can see how Emma's mattresses compare to competitor offerings in our Emma vs Casper and OTTY vs Emma showdowns.