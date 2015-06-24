T3's Wearable Wishlist: What we want from the next-generation

Previous Next 1/10

1. Oyster card on our watches

Putting an end to the misery of a misplaced Oyster card, a dedicated wearable or app (or perhaps a choice between the two) would make the daily commute that little bit easier.

Zapping a wrist on the reader, would not only save you from being the person holding everyone up when they can't locate their Oyster card in the murky depths of their bag, it could also offer you extra information, like how long until the next train -- giving you the data you need to make the all-important 'stand or walk' decision on the escalator.

Integrating useful information such as real-time updates on train times and delays would cheer up disgruntled commuters, especially if it offered them alternatives routes when a route is unexpectedly shut down.