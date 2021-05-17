Stand up paddle boarding is all the rage right now, and if you're looking to invest in your own board, it can be hard to know what to go for or how much to pay. In this Red Paddle Co Ride MSL vs M.Y PointBreak inflatable paddle board showdown, we compare two similarly sized options at two very different price points – the Ride MSL package will set you back £899 while the M.Y PointBreak kit is just £329.

Both of these packages include everything you need to get out on the water. In fact, the kit list is pretty much identical (paddle board, rucksack-style bag, 3-part paddle, pump, repair kit, bungee cord), it's just the quality of the items that's different. For more on each board, you should head to our Red Paddle Co Ride MSL review and our M.Y PointBreak paddle board review (note, we tested the smaller 10' board, but it's the same design).

Is it worth splashing out on a fancier board, or is the cheap version just as good? Let's find out. (If neither of these suit, you'll find more options in our best paddle board for beginners, and best inflatable paddle board guides).

Red Paddle Co Ride MSL vs M.Y PointBreak: specs

Ability level: beginner - intermediate / beginner - intermediate

beginner - intermediate / beginner - intermediate Use: general / general

general / general Board size (LxWxH): 10.6 x 32 x 4.7" / 10.6 x 30 x 6"

10.6 x 32 x 4.7" / 10.6 x 30 x 6" Board weight: 9.95kg / 8.4kg

9.95kg / 8.4kg Max weight capacity: not stated / 140kg

not stated / 140kg Paddle: Carbon 50 Nylon / aluminium

Carbon 50 Nylon / aluminium Fins: 2 rear fixed / 2 rear fixed, 1 rear central removable

2 rear fixed / 2 rear fixed, 1 rear central removable Pump: double-chamber hand pump / single-action hand pump

double-chamber hand pump / single-action hand pump RRP: £899 / £329

Red Paddle Co Ride MSL vs M.Y PointBreak: board design and usability

On paper, these boards have a similar design. Both are 10'6", although the Ride MSL is two inches wider, and just over an inch shallower than the PointBreak. Both have a bungee area at one end where you can strap your dry bag, a D ring to attach a leash to, and a textured area to stand on. Both have two fixed fins, while the Ride MSL adds a third, central fin that slots on and off. The Ride MSL also has a point to attach an action camera, and two extra carry handles, which do come in handy when moving the board around.

On water, the difference between the two is more pronounced. The Ride MSL is the more stable of the two – although note, we tested the shorter 10' version of the M.Y Board, which will likely have an effect – and feels more sturdy on the water. The cheaper board only really for use on calm water, and we wouldn't recommend it to heavier or taller paddlers, which does limit its use a little.

(Image credit: Future)

The difference in quality is also fairly pronounced, which is as to be expected given the price difference. Everything on the Red board, from the leg strap to the grippy standing surface, feels premium. That said, the M.Y PointBreak functions perfectly well as a basic option – the only issue we had was that the third, removable fin was very difficult to get in and out. Given the Ride MSL only has two fins, and there wasn't a big difference in handling, we think you could dodge the hassle and leave this third fin off the M.Y board.

The Ride MSL package comes with a Carbon 50 Nylon paddle, while the PointBreak paddle is aluminium. Both break down into three parts for packing, and are adjustable to different heights. We were sent a pricier Red Paddle Co paddle – the Carbon 100, which you can choose to swap into your kit for an extra cost. We will say that for beginner / intermediate paddlers, there was very little difference between the PointBreak Paddle and the Red paddle. Both were lightweight, worked well and were pleasant to hold.

Red Paddle Co Ride MSL inflatable paddle board in purple colourway (Image credit: Red Paddle Co)

Red Paddle Co Ride MSL vs M.Y PointBreak: bag and setup

Both bags easily fit everything in that they need to, and include rucksack straps that make these kits a whole lot easier to lug around. Again, there's a pretty big difference in quality, and the Red Paddle Co version has a whole load of helpful extras that aren't present on the PointBreak bag. For instance, there's the option to tuck the backpack straps away and pull the bag along on the bottom wheels, the inside includes loops to stow your paddle parts in, and there's silvery lining designed to keep the board cool and protected in hot temperatures. One annoyance with the PointBreak bag is that it only opens along the top and one side, which makes getting the rolled up board in and out necessarily fiddly.

That niggle aside, we'd say the setup and pack away process is pretty identical for both boards. The double-chambered pump on the Red board is slightly more efficient at inflation, although we found it fiddly to get the tubing attached properly at the pump end.

Red Paddle Co Ride MSL paddle board (foreground) and Point Break 10' Paddleboard (Image credit: Future)

Red Paddle Co Ride MSL vs M.Y PointBreak: verdict

In a battle of Red Paddle Co Ride MSL vs M.Y PointBreak, the Ride MSL is the clear winner. Overall, the quality is much higher, the board is more stable to ride, and there are added features that make it more usable.

That said, at an RRP on £899 to M.Y PointBreak's £329, none of that should come as a massive surprise (although it was interesting to note that there are a few areas, such as the paddle, where, for beginner paddlers at least, the premium price doesn't make much difference). If you're looking for a basic but functional board for occasional use, the M.Y PointBreak is well worth a look. But if you're planning on embracing stand up paddle boarding as a hobby and want something that'll last, the Ride MSL would be a better investment.