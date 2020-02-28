Overhead Press: how to perform this classic exercise for big arms and quick shoulder gains

Learning how to perform overhead press correctly is a key component of getting big arms, but it's far more than that. This compound exercise – sometimes also called military press or standing shoulder press – will not only build shoulder definition, but it will also enhance the size of your triceps and even work your pecs, too. Overhead press is part of the Big 5, a set of compound exercises that gives a full body workout.

There are many benefits of including compound exercises in your workout routine: for one, doing these will burn more calories and will make you leaner. They are also great to increase overall strength and to build functional muscles as well. Apart from making your arms stronger, the overhead press also helps strengthening your core too. It's a great way to get fit in 2020.

Best dumbbells – THE best weights for home

Best barbell – Olympic bar, bicep curl bar and trap bar

Best kettlebell – great for shoulder presses… And many other things

Stay safe!

One thing to keep in mind when working with large weights is that form is more important than stacking plates up on your barbell. Not only it is less likely that you will get injured if you performing the exercises, using a good form will also work the correct muscles too.

A good way to avoid injury is to get a training buddy who can keep an eye on you while you perform your sets. When you do your overhead presses, you basically move heavy weights in front and over your head. Always check your surroundings and make sure you can perform the whole range of motion without obstruction.

And always, always warm up before exercising and make sure you don't push your muscles too much. Rest is equally as important as the exercise itself.

Join PureGym today | Low prices | Over 250 gyms across the UK | No contract

Thinking about joining the gym? PureGym has over 250 units all across the UK and you won't need a contact either when you sign up – leave anytime if you change your mind. Students save even more on fixed term memberships: up to 30% off. Find your nearest gym by clicking on the button below.View Deal

Move you head out of the way as you push the bar up (Image credit: Future)

How to perform an overhead press

To perform a standing barbell overhead press, load the appropriate plates onto each end of the barbell (the same on both ends) and secure the weights with the collars. Then, pick up the barbell from the ground using an overhand grip and rest it on the top of your chest. Legs are shoulder width, core engaged.

When you press the bar up, it should move in a straight vertical line. In order for it to do just that, you will need to move your head back and forth a bit as the bar passes in front of it. Keep your core engaged all the way through the motion and don't arch your back, that will lead to lower back pain (and injuries in general).

If you are in the gym, it helps doing some reps with only the barbell and watching your form in the mirror. There is no shame in trying to perfect your form and you definitely won't impress anyone performing exercises with a bad form and injuring yourself.

This push-pull, two-day workout routine is the perfect full body workout

Get bigger pecs and arms: this two day push-pull upper body workout will get you strong in no time

Standing barbell overhead press: variations and alternatives

You can also check out our article on the best shoulder exercises for inspiration.

Dumbbell overhead press

Double kettlebell overhead press

Seated dumbbell shoulder press

Push press

Pike pushup (bodyweight alternative)

On recovery and nutrition

To avoid any injuries and to help recovery, stretch after every strength training session (and after every cardio sessions as well). Foam rollers can be found in most gyms and you can buy them on Amazon too, a quick and inexpensive way to massage the tired muscles.

Resistance bands are not only great for workouts (see lunges above) but they are also an effective way to stretch your hamstrings after you did your squats.

You might want to keep an eye out for your protein intake as well. If you are doing strength training, try taking in around 2 grams of protein for each kilogram of body weight per day. So, if you weigh 70 kg, you'll need to eat 140 grams of protein per day. Humans haven't got protein reserves, so you have to continuously take protein in throughout the day.

And make sure you drink plenty of water as well. A decent gym water bottle doesn't cost all that much.