Try the Z press to build bigger shoulders and unlock superior core strength

The Z press often gets forgotten about in shoulder workouts, overshadowed by more popular moves like the Arnold press or traditional shoulder press. However, this underrated exercise can unlock impressive shoulder and core strength.

Unlike your traditional shoulder press performed on a weight bench, the Z press takes things to the ground, literally. Instead, you sit on the floor with your legs extended out in front of you, and proceed to press the dumbbells or barbell up overhead.

You may be thinking, ‘that doesn’t sound too bad’; however, don’t be fooled. By removing your legs from the equation, your shoulders are left to do all the work – as you’re unable to push through your lower body – and having no backrest means your core has to work extra hard to help your body remain upright and stable. You’ll quickly discover how much your traditional presses rely on those extra assists.

If you’re wondering where the exercise got its name from, we’re not entirely sure. Some people thought it was created by former four-time World’s Strongest Man, Žydrūnas Savickas, who was nicknamed ‘Big Z’. However, he confirmed in an interview that – as much as he likes the fact that the exercise is called the Z press, and has even tried it himself – that it’s not down to him.

Either way, whoever came up with it created a humbling exercise, that’s for sure. Add them to your next push day if you’re looking to switch things up and get ready for your shoulders and core to be challenged by this no-cheat exercise.

How to do the Z press

How To Do A Z Press - YouTube Watch On

You can do the Z press with a variety of equipment: dumbbells, kettlebells and even a barbell. You can also make it a bilateral exercise – pressing overhead with both arms at the same time – or unilateral – using one arm at a time. The latter is particularly good for suffer from any strength imbalances.

Whatever you choose to use, just make sure you have enough space around you so that you can safely drop your equipment, if you need to.

Here's how to master the Z press using dumbbells: