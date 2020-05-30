Best vape 2020: vape pens and e-cigarettes for the discerning vapeur

While we don't exactly endorse vapes or e-cigs, they do seem to be safer than cigarettes, even if some medical establishments may tell you otherwise (see below). The best vapes fit into two categories really.

There are slim cartridge-based vape models made by big legacy tobacco brands, aimed at people trying to give up smoking cigarettes. And then there are those vapes aimed at a slightly more underground culture, which involves people who vape because they like it, and feel reasonably confident about the health risks.

There are also some tobacco heating products – Philip Morris' iQOS, for instance – that the manufacturers insist are not vapes… But for simplicity's sake, that's what we're going to call them.

Certainly, one obvious use of vapes, e-cigs, vaporisers, or whatever you choose to call them, is as part of a process of giving up smoking entirely. However, we're starting from the assumption here that you're intending to vape because you like it. Because the best vapes are not only cigarette replacements, they are WAY RAD. As this video amply demonstrates.

Is vaping bad for you?

It’s all a bit up in the air at the moment but according to recent reports, over 1,400 ‘unexplained’ cases of lung disease could be attributed to vaping. On the other hand, three quarters of those patients affected apparently reported that they had been using unregulated THC-based e-liquids (THC is the psychoactive compound in marijuana). Some medical institutions have also suggested that some fruit flavours may be to blame. The US Food and Drug Administration is currently drafting a proposed ban on fruit flavours in cartridge-based vaping systems, and leading vape brand Juul has already suspended sales of its fruit-based products in light of that.

Until more conclusive evidence is put forward, and so long as you’re happy to take the risk in the meantime, we’d recommend sticking to well established e-liquid brands with high quality control – and perhaps forego the fruit flavours if you’re really not sure.

Menthol cigarettes banned from 20 May 2020

According to the European Union Revised Tobacco Products Directive, the smooth, refreshing flavour of menthol cigarettes could be considered an encouragement to take up smoking, especially among teenagers. As a result, a total ban on the manufacture and selling of menthol cigarettes came into force across Europe and the UK from 20 May, 2020.

However, this ban doesn’t include vaporisers, e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products like the IQOS system reviewed below so, if you’re not prepared to treat the new ban as an opportunity to quit tobacco once and for all, there are alternatives out there that will help quell the addiction.

You can find more information at the Association of Convenience Stores website.

What IS a vape pen, then?

Vapes come in all sorts of shapes and sizes

Many smokers dread the thought of giving up or not being able to have a puff when they feel like it. Nicotine patches quell the urge to some degree but it's not an instant solution. Vaporisers and e-Cigarettes (their ciggie-shaped counterparts) are arguably the best options in this respect because they fulfil the two main prerequisites of a smoker: nicotine grip in the throat and the sight of smoke being exhaled.

The great thing about vaporisers is that the smoke being exhaled isn't actually smoke; it's nicotine-infused vapour (or steam) which evaporates in a flash leaving no nasty smells or residues in its wake. Okay, if you're a non-vaper, it does stink if you walk through a cloud of it, but your clothes won't smell of synthetic fruit afterwards, which is a step up from fags.

Most vapes use a screw-in atomizer or clearomiser that encompasses a heating coil and a transparent e-liquid chamber. To prepare, fill the chamber with e-liquid (there's a huge range of flavours and nicotine strengths to choose from, but more on that below), press the button a few times to turn it on, then press and hold the button while drawing on the mouthpiece.

Vaporisers produce far more vapour than e-cigarettes and ordinary ciggies (we're talking plumes of the stuff – like an oral bonfire). Indeed, most ‘cloud chasers’ tend to opt for customisable sub-ohm models that are capable of producing massive quantities of vapour from a single draw. However, many of the more highfalutin models are so ludicrously complicated you’d need a degree in electrical engineering to operate them. For that reason we've mostly omitted those models from this list.

Now we should address a particularly strange anomaly that seems to affect the majority of e-liquid vaporisers, even sealed cartridge versions – leaks! Yes, you’d like to think that the e-liquid vaporiser at the bottom of your bag is sitting there doing no harm. However, there’s a fair chance it’s leaked sweet, sticky e-liquid all over your Smythson’s diary. In fact, it takes only a few drops to make an entire bag smell like a Haribo factory. To date, every vaporiser I’ve tested has leaked at some point yet rarely during the first week or so of ownership. It only happens when the product lies on its side – which is precisely how it will inevitably end up if stored in a large pocket or handbag. Why do some vaporisers leak? I haven’t a clue but clearly the system has a major design fault in there somewhere. Answers on a postcard please.

The other downside with refillable vaporisers is that, depending on usage, the small screw-in coil section (the part that heats the liquid) will need to be replaced roughly every two weeks, but thankfully they’re cheap to buy. Vaporisers are widely available through online outlets and in most high streets and corner shops.

What is E-liquid?

Some vape accessory packaging is not the most sophisticated, admittedly

Most vaporisers use a liquid suspension called e-liquid to deliver nicotine, throat hit and flavour. The vast majority of e-liquids are comprised of vegetable glycerin (VG), propylene glycol (PG) and nicotine.

VG is a thick, sticky, sweet liquid that produces maximum vapour at the expense of throat grip and flavour. Hence, E-liquids with higher VG to PG ratios are preferred by ardent cloud chasers who tend to use the direct to lung technique (DTL), a method that involves literally sucking in a full lungful of vapour as if breathing through a pipe.

PG liquid, on the other hand, provides a much better throat hit similar to that of a tobacco cigarette. E-liquids with a higher PG ratio are therefore better suited to those more used to the mouth to lung (MTL) technique of cigarette smoking.

In a nutshell, a VG50/PG50 mix is best for those who like an intense flavour as well as a throat hit, while a PG20/VG80 provides a much smoother inhale with bigger clouds and a mild flavour.

Nicotine is the final ingredient that indicates the amount of throat grip and overall satisfaction. As a general rule, consider choosing a 3mg e-liquid if you only smoked one or two cigarettes a day, 6mg if you smoked under 10 per day and want a decent throat hit, 12mg if you were up to and above 20 a day and 18mg and higher if you puffed like a chimney.

What is the best vape pen?

There are all sorts of vapes in this guide but our overall favourite is the refillable cartridge-based Vaporesso Osmall. This might not be to the taste of cloud-chasing extremists due to its ease of use and lack of resemblance to something from the Star Wars cantina scene, but it is currently the best you can get. However, for those seeking a genuine alternative to standard cigarettes, there's nothing more suitable on the market right now than the IQOS system, which uses proper tobacco that is heated rather than burned.

The best vape pens, in order

(Image credit: Vaporesso)

1. Vaporesso Osmall Pocket-sized pal is the best vape pen money can buy Reasons to buy + Small and pocketable + Fill cartridge with own e-juice + Excellent vapour output + Simple to use Reasons to avoid - Cheap plastic casing - Dull colours

Where the average cartridge-based vaporiser uses sealed factory-filled pods that you throw in the bin when empty, this one uses refillable magnetic 2ml cartridges that can be used for at least ten refills before they need replacing. This opens up a whole new world of e-liquid flavours and VG/PG mixes that conventional sealed cartridge-based systems simply cannot match. The Osmall comes with just one empty cartridge but they’re readily available to buy online at around £5 a pair. All you have to do is buy an e-liquid of your choice and fill the cartridge via its redesigned side-mounted filling port.

Despite the body being made of cheap ribbed plastic rather than the much nicer smooth metal used in construction of the Renova Zero (reviewed below), the Osmall nabs our new number one spot because it’s pod-filling system is better designed and less messy to fill. Where the Renova Zero had to be filled via a plastic bottle with a special spout, this model can accept pretty much any third-party e-liquid bottle and that means not having to decant your favourite e-liquid first. A major bonus in our book.

Available in a range of eight rather dull colours and measuring just 8cm x 3cm, the budget-priced Osmall is an absolute cinch to use – since there are no on/off or draw activation buttons on board, you simply put lips to the mouthpiece and draw, baby, draw.

If you’re in the market for a discreet but extremely simple vaporiser that delivers a constantly smooth hit replete with mammoth amounts of vapour (really, this thing rocks on the plume front), then look no further than this little pocket titan.

And if you’re on the lookout for a decent e-liquid to fill it with, mosey on over to our e-liquid guide and nab yourself some new tantalising flavours.

Left: IQOS 3 Duo; Right: IQOS 3 Multi (Image credit: IQOS)

2. IQOS 3 Duo & iQOS 3 Multi Best straight cigarette replacement Reasons to buy + Accurately replicates cigarette smoking + Uses real tobacco + Much cheaper and less unhealthy than traditional cigarettes + Three systems to choose from Reasons to avoid - Requires occasional cleaning - More expensive to run than e-liquid vapes

If you find that e-liquid vaporisers ultimately fail to emulate both the taste and experience of real cigarettes, then consider this excellent tobacco-heating alternative from Marlboro man, Philip Morris.

The new, much improved IQOS 3 Duo (and its stablemate, IQOS 3 Multi), uses proprietary HEETS (tobacco sticks that resemble filtered cigarettes in all but length). These specially formulated mini Marlboros are pushed, filter up, into a small handheld battery unit that heats the tobacco to 350 degrees – real cigarettes burn at around 800 degrees.

To ‘smoke’ a HEETS, you simply put filter tip to lips and draw. The effect is remarkably similar to that of a traditional cigarette: it produces roughly the same amount of smoke (in this instance a quick dissolving vapour) and provides the exact same nicotine grip in the throat. Similarly, taste, sensation and satisfaction levels are all much closer to that of a conventional cigarette. Granted, it’s not precisely the same taste and smell but nothing else on this page comes as close to replicating the genuine experience. Another point in its favour is that the system can’t leak like most e-liquid vaporisers seem to do.

You should get about 15 puffs or six minutes out of each HEETS stick before the heating element turns off and the unit emits a warning buzz. While the system does initially leave a faint tobacco smell in the air, it soon evaporates and leaves no smell on your clothes.

The IQOS 3 Duo has to be used with the provided pocket charger to function correctly: whenever you’ve finished puffing, simply drop the mouth unit into the charger and it’ll be topped up in about four minutes. The great thing about this particular model is that it allows two consecutive puffing sessions on a single charge – good news for those who need two lots of nicotine hits in a row.

By contrast, the Duo’s stablemate, IQOS 3 Multi, comes as a complete all-in-one package comprised of the HEET holder with built-in charger. This means it can be used multiple times – around ten puffing sessions according to IQOS – before requiring a top up via any USB charging device.

As to which model is best, the IQOS 3 Duo’s charger is 1cm shorter and twice the width of the IQOS 3 Multi, though its HEETS holder is much smaller (nearly 3cm shorter and half the width of the Multi), more tactile and much more discreet. Both the Duo and Multi can also be customised with a range of different coloured and textured body shells.

If you’re trying to give up cigarettes then this system is an excellent alternative but we wouldn’t advise using it if you’ve never smoked before because the jury’s still out on how much safer the system is than regular cigarettes.

According to independent research carried out on behalf of Philip Morris, the IQOS system reduces the harm and risk of tobacco smoking. However, the US Food and Drug Administration declared that this claim could not be made in US advertising, although it did agree that ‘heat-not-burn’ cigarettes reduce a smoker’s exposure to harmful chemicals, carbon monoxide and tar.

HEETS retail at £5 a pack (much cheaper than cigarettes) and are available in five Marlboro-esque tobacco flavours: Amber, Yellow, Sienna, Turquoise and Blue. Amber is the nearest to a red Marlboro cigarette and has the most agreeable taste and smell while Yellow and Sienna have a stronger hit and a more intense flavour. Turquoise and Blue are both equivalent to a Marlboro Green (menthol) and taste very similar. HEETS are available direct from IQOS and some major supermarkets like Sainsbury’s.

Since HEETS aren’t classified as cigarettes, they are not affected by the forthcoming European menthol cigarette ban. So if, as a menthol cigarette smoker, you’re worried about how you’ll survive, consider the IQOS system and use either the Turquoise or Blue flavour, or a vaporiser with a menthol flavour – there are literally loads of them about.

(Image credit: Riptide)

3. RipTide RipStick Excellent cartridge-based vape stick that uses synthetic nicotine Reasons to buy + Simple cartridge system + Automatic draw assistance + Produces big plumes of vapour Reasons to avoid - Not many flavours and nicotine strengths available

A sealed cartridge system like this is great for beginners and those who just want to vape without the rigmarole of having to fill a chamber with messy e-liquid. With this model you simply swap cartridges whenever you want to change flavours. There’s no need to change the heating coil either because it’s built into the cartridge.

The RipStick is super slim and uses draw activation technology so there are no buttons to press. Also, the e-liquid used in the RipStick is free from Benzoic acid, an ingredient used in modern nicotine salts to create the beloved throat hit. Instead, it uses a tobacco-free synthetic nicotine called NicTech that is said to provide higher satisfaction without it feeling like you’re having your throat ripped to threads. The result is a smoother, more satisfying puff.

Given that this vape stick is a fraction the size of a complex sub-OHM model, in our test it produced an amazing amount of vapour. RipTide has also got the draw resistance dialled to perfection – ie not so stiff that you need to pucker your cheeks and not too loose to make it feel like you’re breathing air.

RipStick pods come in just six flavours – Bright Tobacco Leaf, Mint, Mango, Blue Raspberry, Berry Crunch and Tropical – and two nicotine strengths: 12mg and 20mg.

If you’re after cartridge-based vape system that’s keenly priced and a doddle to use, step right this way.

(Image credit: Vaporesso)

4. Vaporesso Renova Zero Great refillable pod alternative to the winning Osmall Reasons to buy + Excellent consistency with massive vapour volume + Extraordinarily compact + Well made Reasons to avoid - Awkward to fill

The Zero is the predecessor to our new number one vape pen, the Vaporesso Osmall. Like the Osmall, this one comes with an empty cartridge that you fill with your favourite e-liquid flavour. However, because the filler port’s one-way valve only accepts the nozzle of Vaporesso’s supplied e-liquid bottle, it means decanting the contents from the third-party bottle first and that’s a bit of a hassle.

Nevertheless, it still deserves a decent spot in this list because we love the look and feel of the smooth zinc alloy casing which is much nicer than the winning Osmall. You can also alter the device’s wattage by pressing the same button three times. Wattage adjustment supposedly affects the general volume of vapour though it must be said that this writer failed to detect any major differences between the three settings.

Like the Osmall, this one produces surprisingly large plumes of vapour – we’re talking serious plumes, dude, serious plumes. Moreover, each cartridge is equipped with a high-quality, long-lasting ceramic coil that produces one of the smoothest, most satisfying puffing experiences in Vapeland.

The Zero also features dry hit protection that shuts down the coil when it’s time for a refill. This not only prevents damaging the coil but it also stops you getting a foul lungful of burnt vapour – a common anomaly with cotton-coil vaporisers.

Although we much prefer the design and feel of this model, the awkward filling method means it loses out to its stablemate. A fine vape pen nonetheless.

(Image credit: Vype)

5. Vype ePod Sealed-cartridge vape pen from behemoth BAT Reasons to buy + Great price + Satisfying hit with high vapour volume + 10 e-liquid flavours Reasons to avoid - Occasionally deposits the taste of e-liquid on the lips

Available in three colours, the lightweight Vype ePod is a conventional e-liquid vaporiser that uses disposable pre-sealed cartridges in 10 different flavours (from Golden Tobacco and Chilled Mint to Garden Strawberry, Tequila Sunrise and Vanilla Medley) and two nicotine strengths (12 and 18mg).

The ePod is super simple to use because it doesn’t have any buttons on board. Simply drop in a disposable e-liquid cartridge (£5.99) and puff. The ePod is certainly not left wanting in the meteorological department – this thing produces large volumes of rich, intensely-flavoured vapour.

However, it sometimes makes a bubbling noise on the first few draws and, worse, ejects a little e-liquid onto the mouthpiece which doesn’t taste remotely pleasant. This is a strange anomaly that affects some vaporisers from time to time and this writer has no idea why. Nevertheless, the Vype ePod is a decent enough entry into the vape stick market and one that should sell well given that the financial weight behind it is none other than British American Tobacco.

6. Bo Vaping Best premium designer vape Reasons to buy + Sophisticated and discreet design + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Wobbly USB charger

Designed in France – but of course – this ultra stylish e-pen is one of the most elegant models around, but also a doddle to use. Simply press in a pre-filled, colour-coded cartridge (called a Bo Cap), put your lips around the mouthpiece and suck like a limpet. That’s it. No buttons to press and no fluids to pour.

The Bo One is a slim stick of a thing (10cm x 1.5cm) and perfect for a few hours of vaping. It’s smooth Nextel coating feels lush in the hand and for an extra £40 you can purchase the pocket-sized, leather clad charging station; simply pop the Bo into the slot for a quick battery boost while on the move.

Bo produces some great e-liquids in both 8mg and 16mg nicotine configurations at £5.99 for three capsules. I’ve tested quite a few flavours and my two favourites are: Classique Tobacco RY4 (a deliciously smooth tobacco taste with a hint of caramel) and Orange Light (pear flavour with a faint hint of mint).

True, the USB charging cradle is a bit wobbly and some cartridges have been known to seep a little, but in the main this is a very solid vaporiser that’s both efficient and relatively cheap to feed.

It’s not the biggest cloud chucker in the pack, but if you’re looking for something discreet yet stylish, you could do a lot worse than this classy and reasonably-priced vape stick. Bo, selector!

(Image credit: Ripple)

7. Ripple Natural plant-based option with zero nicotine Reasons to buy + Uses plant extracts and essential oils + Non addictive Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a disposable - If you crave nicotine, it's not here

Ripple is a new type of sealed disposable ‘holistic’ vaporiser that uses a combination of plant extracts like ginseng, chamomile and valerian root and various essential oils instead of the usual concoction of nicotine, vegetable glycerin and propylene glycol. The brainchild of a brother and sister team, Ripple is apparently a much safer method of vaping that is completely non addictive because there’s no nicotine involved.

The main Ripple unit looks like any other stick-type vaporiser on the market, the main difference being that it’s disposable and ready charged out of the box. To activate it you simply put your lips around its tip and suck, for want of a better phrase. According to the blurb, each Ripple is good for about 500 puffs (the makers suggest between 10 and 20 puffs per day ‘for maximum benefit’, whatever that may be).

This writer gave all four flavours (jasmine, peppermint, lavender and lychee) a whirl and while I can’t say any of them made me feel noticeably more relaxed – or controlled my urge for another nicotine hit – they all tasted extremely pleasant, and without the raspiness associated with normal vaporisers. They also produced a surprisingly large volume of vapour.

Whether the Ripple will make any major, er, ripples on the market is a moot point but hats off to the developers for entering the market from such a fresh angle. However, we would suggest they offer individual trial units instead of packs of four at £40 a hit.

8. Juul Somewhere between a gadget and an e-cigarette Reasons to buy + Simple pod system + Some excellent flavours Reasons to avoid - Rather small pods

Most popular vapes are either made by smaller, boutique brands or giant tobacco/cigarette companies seeking those sweet vape dollars. Juul is neither: it's a Silicon Valley startup valued at a not-unimpressive $40 billion.

The Juul product isn't technically speaking a vape or an e-cigarette, at least according to Juul. However, since the Juulpods that it uses contain e liquid – sorry, 'proprietary salt-based nicotine e-liquid formula, which is mixed under strict quality-controlled processes' that is vapourised so smokers can inhale it and get a cigarette-style nicotine hit, we are just going to go right ahead and call it a vape.

The Juul gives a smooth draw, and though there are only six flavours available, the Golden Tobacco and Mango Nectar pods are among the best-tasting we've tried. It's a very strong alternative to similar products from IQOS and Vype. I certainly found it preferable to Vype's new and much-hyped iSwitch.

• Juul vs Vype iSwitch and iSwitch Maxx head to head review

(Image credit: Vaporesso)

9. Vaporesso PodStick A higher-tech version of the Renova Zero Reasons to buy + Refillable pod system + Highly adjustable + Comes with two pods Reasons to avoid - Not as practical as the Osmall or Renova Zero

Despite some extra onboard tech, Vaporesso’s latest entry can’t quite match the brilliant Renova Zero model (reviewed above) for both practicality and design. While still small enough for a loose trouser pocket, it’s bulky pen-like shape and size isn’t as comfortable a fit for a tight jeans pocket and it doesn’t feel as tactile in the hand. Also, it doesn’t come with the automatic draw feature of the Zero. Instead, you need to press a button on the side to activate the atomiser. You will also need to remember to switch it off after each vaping session.

Like the Zero, the PodStick uses a removable e-liquid container (or pod) that can be filled with your blend of choice. Simply slide the mouthpiece back to expose the filler port and use the supplied dropper to fill the reservoir. The package includes two different pods: a 1.3 ohm CCEL for those who prefer extra draw resistance and the mouth to lung method; and a 0.6 ohm Meshed pod for fans of the direct-to-lung inhalation technique. You can also change the power output in three stages: the lowest ‘red’ setting is best for those who want a weaker hit and less vapour, ‘blue’ produces marginally more vapour and a little more grip in the throat, while ‘red’ is for those who require a full-bodied hit with maximum vapour production.

It has to be said that the hit from the PodStick feels quite a bit harsher on the throat than the Renova Zero, even when using the same e-liquid on the lowest ‘red’ setting. Bear that in mind if you’re moving over from a low-nicotine cigarette.

If you’re after a standard stick-style model that offers a variety of strengths settings and the wherewithal to engage in two methods of vaping, then steam right in. But if all you want to do is vape in the most basic and simplest way, we’d advise you make a bee-line for the Osmall or Renova Zero instead.

(Image credit: Blu)

10. MyBlu Vape Pen Super slim e-pen for super slim pockets Reasons to buy + Skinny and eminently pocketable Reasons to avoid - Not enough flavours and strengths - The 18mg nicotine capsules are overly harsh

Blu’s svelte pod-based vape pen comes in a multitude of colours and is arguably the slimmest model on the market. It also doesn’t require any button pushing to activate it – just suck and puff.

This writer has sampled several different flavours from its sixteen strong roster and, while most of the blends are very agreeable (especially Bourbon Caramel and Instense Strawberry), most of them are only available in 18mg nicotine strength which is strong enough to rip the throat apart and cause a coughing fit.

Thankfully, there are some 9mg options on their store, but they are few and far between, so hopefully Blu will see fit to introduces a wider variety of nicotine strengths in the near future. Other than that, this is a decent enough option for those who hanker after a full-strength nicotine hit.

11. Logic Compact Affordable and well designed vape pen Reasons to buy + Excellent design + Affordable starter kit Reasons to avoid - Not many flavour options

Logic enters the vaping fray with a cartridge-based product that resembles the Bo in many ways, including size, shape and the way its e-liquid cartridges are inserted.

The ultra-slim Compact measures a shade over 10cm in length and features magnetic e-liquid cartridges that literally snap into place. Logic has clearly thought long and hard about the Compact’s functions and as a result, both draw resistance and the mouthpiece itself are perfectly configured to provide an intensely satisfying and very smooth vaping experience.

There are no pesky buttons to press either and the amount of vapour it produces is surprising voluminous for such a small cartridge-based model.

Despite a general paucity of flavours (nine in all) and nicotine strengths, the Logic Compact is definitely worth a punt, especially given the current low price of the basic Starter Kit.

12. Firefly 2 Elegant loose herb blower for discerning vapeurs Reasons to buy + Beautiful design and build + Superb loose-leaf vaping experience Reasons to avoid - Needs regular cleaning

If herbal puffing is your bag, consider putting your lips round this feature-filled loose-leaf vaporiser designed by former Apple employee Mark Williams.

In the arena of vaping products, the Firefly 2 is a fine thing to behold and is comprised of a borosilicate glass vapour path and herb bowl that accepts both dry herbs and wax concentrates. Touch sensor activation, dynamic convection heating tech and lightweight magnesium alloy construction add classy functionality.

The Firefly 2 heats up in seconds and comes with six preset temperatures accessed via a free iOS and Android app. Users have nothing but praise for this model and this writer is inclined to agree.

Right now I can’t think of another loose-leaf model that provides such a consistently smooth vaping experience, but like most fine things, you do have to pay for it – you can buy a pretty decent phone for less than this vape.

13. Apollo OHM GO Best vape for cloud chasers Reasons to buy + Adjustable draw resistance + Humungous vapour volume + Two methods of vaping + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - Large and quite heavy

Apollo is a major player in vapeland and its e-liquids are among the very best. This highly engineered sub-ohm beast is the largest model on the page, being 16cm in length.

If you want to go head-to-head against your town's most ardent cloud chasers then this is the model to turn up with. It produces spectacular levels of smooth, strato-cumulus-like vapour that just keeps on coming. Very impressive.

It’s pretty easy to use, too, and comes with a draw-resistance dial and an extra coil that allows users to engage in two methods of vaping: mouth-to-lung (rather like a cigarette) and direct lung inhale (like a shisha pipe). You can expect a full day of vaping on a single charge, too.