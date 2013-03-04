Best Phones: New smartphones to buy in 2013

Previous Next 12/12

MWC 2013: ZTE Open w/ Firefox OS

The world has been waiting with baited breath for Mozilla OS, and finally it has arrived thanks to ZTE and their 'Open' 'smartphone'. The Open's CPU is a tad underwhelming, clocking in under 1GHz, but is bolstered by 256 whole rams, a 3.5-inch, 480 x 320 display that may or may not be taken straight from a Nintendo GameBoy and a modest 3.2MP camera. Still excited? Well, you'll have to move to Spain, Venezuela or Colombia to get your hands on one, for the moment at least. Totally worth it though.

Price: TBC | Release Date: TBC