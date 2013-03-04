By Michael Sawh
Best Phones: New smartphones to buy in 2013
T3's pick of the best phones to look out for this year
Sony has made sure all the features you'd expect in a high-end smartphone are there. NFC and 4G LTE are present and accounted for, and backed up by 1.5GHz quad-core CPU, a brilliant 13MP camera and an exceptional 5-inch screen with a pixel density of 443ppi (compared to the iPhone 5's 324ppi). There's no two-ways about it - Sony's latest flagship is a monster smartphone.
Price: £500 | Release date: Out now | Sony Xperia Z hands-on
Under the chassis, you'll find a Quadcore Qualcomm Snapdragon processor clocking in at 1.7GHz. You'll also get 2GB of RAM plus a choice of 32 or 64GB of on-board storage. Up on top, there's a generous 4.7-inch, 468ppi display that makes a mockery of Retina pixel density, and a 13MP camera that - according to HTC - absorbs a whopping 313% more light than an average 13MP sensor.
Price: TBC | Release date: March 15 | HTC One hands-on
At last year's CES, Huawei claimed (controversially) that its Ascend P1 S was the thinnest phone in the world. Now the Chinese firm is making even more noise about the Ascend P2, saying that the 1.5GHz quad-core handset is the fastest in existance. A bold claim indeed, but the P2 seems to have the stats where it counts – 13MP rear and 1.3MP front camera, 4.7-inch 315 ppi display, 1GB RAM and Jelly Bean 4.1.
Price: €399 (£340) | Release Date: Q2 2013
The Lumia 720 packs similar specs to the smaller Lumia 520 - 1GHz dual-core Snapdragon CPU, 512MB RAM and an 800 x 480 WVGA IPS display. But what the 520 lacks in features, the 720 has by the bucket load. Firstly, there's the slim form factor - just 9mm and weighing only 128 grams. Then there's the customary Carl Zeiss lens in the 6.7MP rear snapper, and a 1.3MP front facing camera to match, making this a well priced mid-range package.
Price: £220 | Release Date: Q2 2013
Nokia's super-budget handsets hark back to days of yesteryear, when Snake II was a mere pipe-dream and touch-screen smartphones were confined to the nonsensical prattlings of 'industry analysts'. The 105 is restricted to calls and texts, but has an incredible 35 day battery life, whilst the 301 comes with 3G internet and a 3.2MP camera with nifty voice controls.
Price: 105: £13, 301: £55 | Release Date: TBC
Instead of buying a case to protect your smartphone, why not just buy a hardcore phone in the first place? The 4-inch WVGA display and 5MP camera are more than serviceable, but this phone isn't designed to be pretty – it's designed to do work in the toughest conditions. Hence, it's sand, dust and waterproof, can take pictures underwater, and comes with enhanced GPS for more accurate satellite tracking.
Price: TBC | Release Date: March 2013
As proof that the mobile phone industry isn't just about making things bigger, faster and sleeker, Fujitsu has served up the Stylistic – a smartphone aimed at your grandparents. The specs may be underwhelming to bleeding edge techies, but a dual-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon and Android Ice Cream Sandwich make this phone more than serviceable, and the UI provides big, simplified buttons and widgets for ease of use.
Price: TBC | Release Date: TBC
The F7 and F5 are designed to be entry-level to mid-range 4G LTE handsets, and as a result, they don't pack the same punch as the Optimus G Pro. Both handsets come running Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2, and look relatively similar. The Optimus F7 has a 4.7-inch True IPS display, an overclocked 1.5 GHz dual-core processor and an 8MP camera, whilst it's 4.3-inch brother comes with a little less snap in its CPU, and a smaller camera sensor.
Price: TBC | Release Date: Q2 2013
Fujitsu's new flagship is a thing of angular beauty, but thanks to a quad-core Tegra 3 and 2GB RAM, it's as much substance as it is style. All this processing power directs Android Jelly Bean traffic on a lively, crisp 5-inch 1080p screen, whilst the back panel has a finger print scanner to make your phone all the more secure. Pretty cool, right? Oh, by the way… we'll probably never see this phone in the UK. Never mind eh?
Price: TBC | Release Date: TBC
The version of the Optimus G Pro that will be hitting the US - and hopefully the UK - is an absolute monster of a phone, complete with a 5.5-inch, 400ppi screen, and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 600 processor. The rear camera is a healthy 13MP, along with a 2.1MP front-facing snapper, perfect for showing off LG's latest brainchild - a feature that lets you film on both cameras at the same time, for perfect YouTube reaction videos.
Price: TBC | Release Date: TBC (US Q2 2013)
Nokia's quest to conquer the emerging markets continues with the Lumia 520 - a remarkably well priced handset given its specs. There's a 1GHz dual-core Snapdragon CPU (the same one that features in the Lumia 720) and 512MB RAM under the bonnet, with a 4-inch WVGA (800 x 480) IPS display up top. The hardened glass in the display is also super sensitive, so it can be used even when you're wearing gloves.
Price: £120 | Release Date: Q1/2 2013
The world has been waiting with baited breath for Mozilla OS, and finally it has arrived thanks to ZTE and their 'Open' 'smartphone'. The Open's CPU is a tad underwhelming, clocking in under 1GHz, but is bolstered by 256 whole rams, a 3.5-inch, 480 x 320 display that may or may not be taken straight from a Nintendo GameBoy and a modest 3.2MP camera. Still excited? Well, you'll have to move to Spain, Venezuela or Colombia to get your hands on one, for the moment at least. Totally worth it though.
Price: TBC | Release Date: TBC