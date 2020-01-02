Best hotels in Singapore 2020: for families, relaxation, scenic views and more

Singapore has fast become one of the most popular holiday destinations in South East Asia. This city, just off of Southern Malaysia, is home to a bustling city, Buddhist temples, and delicious food; with something for everyone from backpackers to business travellers.

As well as modern architecture, this island/city has beautiful greenery and plenty of things to do for families, adventure-seekers, foodies and fashionistas. It’s clean and extremely organised, making it easy to get around and see everything.

Where to stay in Singapore

Despite it’s fantastic transport links, there are different areas you can stay in depending on your reason for travelling.

If you’re on a budget or travelling solo, check out Hotel Indigo to experience the city like a local, or if you want to really treat yourself to a relaxing stay, then Park Royal has everything you could possibly want to unwind after exploring the busy city.

If you like to travel off the beaten track, then Katong will give you a local authentic experience, whereas business travellers and those who like to shop should stay in the Marina Bay or Orchard districts.

Sentosa, Sinapore’s exclusive island, will give you the coastal air and out-of-city experience – we recommend the W Hotel for a truly luxurious experience, and places like Chinatown will are where you can try the many flavours of Asia with local street food.

The 8 best hotels in Singapore

Best hotel in Singapore for foodies: W Singapore The W Hotel oozes luxury and style and is known for its exquisite service Reasons to buy + Singapore’s largest resort pool + Live cooking stations + Beautiful coastal setting

Stay just outside the built-up city in Sentosa Cove, Singapore’s southern resort island. The W Hotel oozes luxury and style and is known for its exquisite service and most importantly, delicious food. Foodies will be spoilt for choice here, with a variety of cuisines on offer and only the freshest ingredients, particularly steak and crab!

Boozy brunch is also very popular here of a Sunday, where you can watch your chef prepare your meal at a live cooking station and wash it all down with free-flowing booze and a DJ to get the party started. Or choose to chill out in WooBar, serving premium spirits and a sophisticated vibe all day and night.

Rooms are just as spectacular as the food, with vibrant colours, epic views, and modern amenities that will make you feel like a true Rockstar throughout your stay. The WET pool is also the perfect place to relax during the day, and it’s one of Singapore’s largest resort pools with a swim-up bar, canopied sun loungers and regular pool parties!

Best hotel in Singapore for families: The Stamford A beautiful resort in the city’s tallest building Reasons to buy + Pool and spa + In-room entertainment + Central location

The Swissotel Stamford is one of Singapore’s tallest hotels, with a rooftop bar which offers stunning panoramic views of the city. Families will be in the prime location to enjoy everything the city has to offer, including restaurants, shops and sights. Plus, the facilities in the hotel will keep everyone busy even on the rainiest of days; enjoy a spa, 2 swimming pools, 6 tennis courts and a huge fitness centre, as well as spacious and modern family rooms with TV’s DVD players and Bose sound systems.

Guests said staff were incredibly friendly and welcoming to families, and are more than happy to advise you on where to go in the area. Definitely the place to be to take in everything Singapore has to offer.

Best hotel in Singapore for Style: Hotel Jen Orchardgetaway An elegant and sophisticated glass building in the heart of the bustling city Reasons to buy + Rooftop infinity pool + Very clean Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for families

Hotel Jen Orchardgetaway’s glass exterior is impressive in itself, but when you step inside, it’s a little slice of heaven in the heart of Singapore. You can experience the hustle and bustle of the city, and then escape to the oasis which is the rooftop infinity pool, where there are the most stunning views of the city lights at night. This hotel is sophisticated and romantic, making it the perfect place for a couples getaway, and the neighbourhood is said to be exceptionally clean, smart and full of fantastic shopping, dining and nightlife.

Rooms are relaxed and modest, with large windows and comfy beds. Wi-Fi comes as standard throughout the hotel and their restaurant offers traditional Singaporean cuisine in a buffet-style dinner which allows you to really spice things up if you fancy it.

Best boutique hotel in Singapore: Naumi Hotel Chic and relaxed; Naumi offers a chilled out vibe in the heart of the city Reasons to buy + Good night life + Infinity pool + Luxury bedrooms

The Naumi is a great hotel to escape and unwind in after a long day of sightseeing. Still in the heart of the city, you’ll be close to many areas including the financial district and Clarke Quay, with lots of transport options available.

The rooftop with infinity pool oozes pure luxury where you can get those Insta-worthy pictures as the sun goes down, before going to sleep in a room with comfy beds and chic furnishings. Stocked up with Nespresso coffee and a bathroom full of organic toiletries, the rooms are definitely worth it for that home-away-from-home feeling.

Best hotel in Singapore for relaxation: Park Royal Hotel A tranquil garden that towers over the hustle and bustle of the city Reasons to buy + Wellness centre + 360 degree views + Beautiful building

This unique hotel offers a touch of nature in amongst the modern concrete jungle. The building is intertwined with greenery, offering a garden within the hotel for park walks that offer a stunning view of Singapore. Escape the hustle and bustle in the wellness centre, where you can enjoy the spa, gym and a beautiful infinity pool.

Rooms a bright and spacious, but come with black-out blinds so you can really shut off from civilisation and recharge after exploring everything Singapore has to offer. Wi-Fi is available throughout the hotel, as well as cable TV in the rooms for those who don’t want to switch off completely.

Best hotel in Singapore with scenic views: The Fullerton A modest spa hotel with views of the skyline and the marina Reasons to buy + Free yoga classes + Complimentary limousine transfers + Views of the city and marina

You’ll get the best of both worlds when you stay at the Fullerton. In the heart of the financial district and overlooking the marina; this hotel offers a place to relax and really take in the Singapore lifestyle. Relax in the spa, and if you book a treatment you’ll even get access to a complimentary limousine ride to make you feel really important.

Business traveller like staying here; with a contemporary cocktail bar for evening drinks and free yoga classes for when you need to unwind. All rooms are kitted out with Nespresso machines, and once again the hotel is home to an infinity pool with stunning scenic views that just cannot be beaten.

Best hotel in Singapore for backpackers: Hotel Indigo A quirky hotel that offers a ‘local’ experience Reasons to buy + Joo Chiat-inspired decor + Great value for money + Infinity pool

Solo travellers, backpackers, or anyone looking to experience the local side of Singapore will find this hotel the perfect base for their stay. The rooms are simple yet comfortable, with heritage-inspired decor which will really make you feel you’re a part of the culture.

The hotel is a little far out, but it’s a great place for getting off the beaten track and exploring more traditional areas of Singapore. You’ll still have all the amenities like an infinity pool and bar, as well as fully-stocked bathrooms and mini-bar. For those days you want to relax, the beach isn’t too far by taxi, either.

Best hotel in Singapore for luxury: Marina Bay Sands Great views, great food, pure luxury Reasons to buy + Floor to ceiling windows + Over 20 dining options + Excellent 24/7 service

Marina Bay Sands is the place to be if you want to experience pure luxury. Whether it’s your honeymoon or well-deserved getaway, this resort has everything you’ll need to feel like royalty during your stay. It offers the world’s largest infinity pool, unbeatable views and rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, and an observation deck for taking in the panoramic skyline.

Foodies won’t be short on choice with over 20 different dining options all under one roof, and the Banyan Tree Spa is renowned for its luxury treatments. Staff are on hand 24/7 and said to be exceptional when it comes to local advice, arranging transport and things to do. Rooms come with robes, slippers, and authentic jasmine tea so you can really unwind.