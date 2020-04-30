Best Fleshlight 2020: including the best Tenga toy for men

Welcome to T3's guide to the best Fleshlights. Whether you're on your own or with a partner, a Fleshlight is a masturbation toy for the penis which, basically, gives your hand a hand. They're amongst the most popular and best sex toys around.

Styled outwardly similar to a flashlight (hence the name) but sometimes slightly more obvious than that, a Fleshlight uses its skin-like material to offer up sensations you might not find elsewhere. Unique openings, unique textures, and experiences both simulated and completely out there.

You can pick a Fleshlight that's anatomical – there are masturbation sleeves with openings which emulate vaginal, anal and oral sex, with mouldings even available of the real parts of popular adult stars – or you can grab something that's been designed for sensation above all else.

You can choose what the inner canal is like, which isn't something that's usually an option outside of the sex toy world, and try different things with different Fleshlights. There are even inners designed to help improve staying power. You can use condoms, you can use lube, and cleaning a Fleshlight is often as straightforward as running it under a tap.

We use the term 'Fleshlight' as the company is so synonymous with these toys it's almost become a genericised trademark. That's not your only choice, though; many companies make male masturbation aids – Tenga, Lelo, Lovehoney et al – and these often offer something very different. Before you make your choice, let's look at some of the things you might want to consider...

Choosing the best Fleshlight for you

This seems like a no-brainer, but when choosing from among the best Fleshlight masturbation sleeves, you need to think about what type of sex you're looking to simulate and how you want it to feel. There are Fleshlights designed for vaginal and anal sex, and some that provide an oral sex sensation. Look at the texture of the inner sleeve and the length to ensure you get something that suits you.

Cleaning is an obvious concern with this type of sex toy, but it's easy to do with most Fleshlights – just remove the sleeve from the outer shell, rinse it through with warm water, then let it dry. That's it.

Specialist cleaning products like Fleshlight's own Fleshwash Sex Toy Cleaner available to buy from Amazon are good for a thorough wash – never use soap, as it can affect the sleeve material. Fleshlight's Renewing Powder is another product to consider, as it reduces the tacky feeling of the Superskin material after washing. You can buy this powder from Amazon for around £8.

A little lubricant makes these toys even better, but only used water-based lubes here. Anything else can damage the sleeve.

When it comes to using your Fleshlight, it's worth warming the insert before using it. This makes it feel more natural and flesh-like, and while you can get specialist tools for warming your toy, letting it rest for a while in warm water is usually enough.

The best Fleshlights to buy now

(Image credit: Fleshlight)

1. Fleshlight Flight: Pilot The best Fleshlight overall Reasons to buy + Super-soft inner + Stealth packaging + Universal opening + Adjustable suction Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Our top pick for the best Fleshlight is a top-seller and for good reason. The company has taken its original model and refined every aspect, starting from the super-discrete outer and working all the way through. The feel of the inner is softer than before, with a uniquely textured canal that promises oodles of pleasure.

Clear material and a non-anatomical opening means this is more the stuff of your fantasies than a replication of anything real – it's suitable for any man, whatever their tastes. And there's plenty of room for experimentation, with a twist base to alter the level of suction as you play.

(Image credit: Lelo)

2. Lelo F1s Developer’s Kit Red This app-controlled male masturbator uses AI to enhance your play Reasons to buy + Range of functions + Great for endurance + Tracks performance Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Lelo has some significant prowess in the female sex toy department (the Soraya 2 is our top pick for the best vibrator, after all) so it should come as no surprise that this big step into the male market is something special.

Equal parts masturbation aid (with a washable spiral-textured silicone sleeve viewable through a window), endurance trainer, performance tracker and pleasure giver, the Lelo F1s promises some highly unique sensations.

It includes both vibration functions and the company’s SenSonic tech, which fires ultrasonic waves all around the penis. All of this is monitored by a series of ten sensors and can, if you choose, be controlled automatically by an AI ‘cruise control’ engine.

Lelo is even releasing a software developers kit (SDK) so that the code-savvy among you can develop your own pleasure apps for your new favourite masturbation toy.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

3. Lovehoney Hot Shot Warm and welcoming sensations Reasons to buy + Varied motorised experience + Premium feel + No hands required Visit Site

Designed to simulate oral sex, Lovehoney's USB-rechargable masturbator doesn't opt for the full canal of many penis-centric toys. Instead, it gives you a three-inch entry made of silky silicone with both warming and head-engulfing sensations at the end of it.

There are a number of patterns and strengths available to help vary your experience, and a powerful vibrating, pulsing motor which many users say offers a feeling identical to a blow job. You'll want to use a water-based lube to get the best out of it.

Admittedly there's no getting around the fact that it's not exactly the most discrete thing in terms of looks or the sound of its internal motors (and the sound it tends to make when a penis makes its way inside) but it has a premium feel outside and in, it's quickly adjustable, and you can use it in a number of ways – even hands free.

(Image credit: Tenga)

4. Tenga Egg Hard Boiled Pack Six experiences in one handy box Reasons to buy + Lots to choose from + Super-compact + Something totally different Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Tenga's tendency, as you may have gathered, is towards the more weird and experimental side of masturbation, and this six-pack of the company's Eggs – packaged in an actual egg box, because why not – offers a half dozen different experiences.

Crack one open and you'll find a small, squishy, and very stretchy toy inside, with the Hard Boiled pack using Tenga's stronger elastomer for a slightly more intense experience. Each egg has a different texture – Thunder is covered in little lightning bolts, Surfer has a ridged wave pattern, and so on.

A real variety pack, then, though some don't care for the feeling of stretching a toy over the penis, and some textures are likely to be more effective than others.

The real downside is that these are designed for one-time use. You may get slightly longer life out of them if you're careful with cleaning, but Tenga Eggs definitely don't have the staying power of more fully-featured toys.

(Image credit: Fleshlight)

5. Fleshlight Go Torque The best Fleshlight for watching all the action Reasons to buy + Translucent materials + Distinct sections + More compact + Adjustable suction Today's Best Deals AU $98.95 View at Amazon

Amongst the most accommodating male sex toys around, with a generous 9 inches of length to its bumpy canal, the frosted, translucent Torque is absolutely perfect for a little partner play given that it offers an exciting view of what's going on inside.

Unlike many, there are a number of individual sections all along its sleeve, offering distinct sensations depending on how far you take it.

That see-through case isn't, by design, the most discreet (you'll want to hide it well when not in use) although it's a tad smaller than most.

The transparent inner, with a tight gender-free 5mm opening which Fleshlight describes as 'cyclonic', is still made of Fleshlight's much-loved SuperSkin material so you won't be losing any sensation.

(Image credit: Tenga)

6. Tenga Spinner The best masturbator for men who love highly textured toys Reasons to buy + Easy cleaning + Exciting action + Unusual textures + Easy to dry Today's Best Deals AU $38.03 View at Amazon

A different take on Tenga’s often out-there designs, here, with a male masturbator toy that employs one of three soft geometric patterns around its inner canal. Take your pick from the triangular Tetra, hexagonal Hexa and, er, shell-shaped Shell designs.

The twist, as it were, is the coloured spring-like apparatus around the outside of the Spinner, which causes it to twist as it’s moved up and down. Gripping the base or the tip changes the pattern for some interesting variety.

The Spinner is easy to clean by simply running water through it, and there’s a drying base included to ensure it’s completely water-free before you add any lubricant; that’s something you’ll definitely need, because this is certainly on the tighter end of these devices.

(Image credit: Fleshlight)

7. Fleshlight Pink Lady / Pink Butt Original The one that started it all – a smooth Fleshlight for the sensitive Reasons to buy + Comfortable entry + Not too over-stimulating + Classic discrete packaging Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Some more sensitive users find the textured canals of typical Fleshlights a little too much. But not everything has to be lumpy, bumpy, and covered in all kinds of geometric shapes – the Pink Lady and Pink Butt, the Fleshlights that started it all, keep it smooth inside.

They're not exactly baggy. Most men will find a reasonably tight canal (and, on the Pink Butt, a suitably small opening) gives all parts of the penis plenty to experience on the way in, but the soft material means you won't be fighting to enter, and there's a pressure relief valve on the rear with which to find a balance of suction and slide.

The only real downside, if you can call it that, is the length – we'd wager most would be unable to reach all the way to the end, and if you're likely to hide it away you may wish to opt for one of Fleshlight's more compact models.

(Image credit: Thust)

8. Thrust Pro Ultra Zoey The best Fleshlight for beginners Reasons to buy + Great price + Highly varied canal + Quick adjustments + Vibrator compatible Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Reasonably priced it may be, but Thrust's super-soft vagina masturbator is highly popular, and a great first step if you're not yet ready to invest in the more expensive best Fleshlights on offer.

In addition to the varied canal, which is packed with bumps and ridges, there's a small hole on the side of the outer casing which can be covered to quickly increase suction, and space at the base of the sleeve itself for a bullet vibrator if you're taking things to the next level.

Do note, though, that there's no lube included, so you'll need to pick some up.

(Image credit: Tenga)

9. Tenga Flip Hole A Fleshlight rival that's good for varied masturbation Reasons to buy + Complex interior + Easy to clean + Extra pressure buttons + Various textures Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Available in a range of colours with varying textures and tightness (with the Black, the tightest, noted as perhaps a little too snug for many), Tenga's Flip Hole is a slightly different take on the standard formula.

The whole case flips open for cleaning and to give you a clear view of what lurks inside, and when it's clipped shut there's a series of buttons on the hard outer case. Squeeze them in use, and they can help increase pressure on certain key areas.

(Image credit: Fleshlight)

10. Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage The best Fleshlight for travel use Reasons to buy + Works well with a partner + Multiple modes + Open-ended + Reversible Today's Best Deals AU $56.49 View at Amazon

Deviating from the standard form factor, Fleshlight's Quickshot is an open-ended device that's much smaller and perfect for travel.

You can leave one cap on and use it in the same way as a traditional fleshlight, with varying suction depending on how tight the end cap is applied, but remove both and it becomes much more flexible.

Flip it over to vary the way it feels, remove the outer ring for a looser experience, or really take advantage of the shorter straight-through inner canal when playing with a partner.

(Image credit: Fleshlight)

11. Fleshlight Girls & Fleshjack Boys The best Fleshlight for exploring new sexual fantasies Reasons to buy + Realistic outers + Option of vagina or anus + Varied inner experiences + Switchable inners Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're looking for something truly anatomical, Fleshlight has the answer. The company has licensed and moulded realistic replicas of many porn stars, both men and women, and applied them to their traditional structure. Each of these, in addition to that true-to-life outer, carries a one of a vast array of unique inner canals for a different experience. Fleshlight also sells just the inners on their own, if you're interested in creating a collection. If a fleshlight is your route to indulging a fantasy, there's a host of names on offer, so whether it's Riley Reid and Alexis Texas or Kevin Warhol and Brent Corrigan, you'll find something – or someone – to suit.