Amazon Prime Day: the best deals on T3 five-star rated tech

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here, and with it, there are some huge discounts to be made on everything tech - from the best smartphones to the best true wireless earbuds and the best smart speakers . But it’s not easy to sort through them all, some of the products on offer could leave a bitter taste in your mouth so you’ll want to choose wisely to get the very best Prime Day deals on the very best tech.

Because this huge deal event only comes around once a year, and it only lasts two days, you can’t hang about trying to decipher the good from the bad. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. With years of reviews under our belt, we’ve picked out some of the best deals on products that have achieved T3 five-star status.

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated smart home tech

Netgear Orbi Mesh WiFi System: was £249.99, now £159.99 at Amazon (save £90)

Sitting at the top of our guide to the best mesh networks, the Netgear Orbi Mesh WiFi System WiFi 6 has excellent coverage and speed. We found it easy to set up and use, although the app could be improved. This is its lowest price yet!

Read the Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 review

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021): was £132.98, now £89.99 at Amazon (save £43)

New for 2021, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is well suited to a kitchen worktop or a living room side table. It serves up plenty of extra information in the form of handy graphics or bright, legible text. Where it really thrives is in video calls, which you can make to other Alexa devices. At this cheaper price, it seems like a no-brainer.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: was £106.98, now £74.99 at Amazon (save £32)

Anyone looking to install smart lighting in their home should jump at the chance to save more than 30% on the Philips Hue Starter Kit. In the box there are three bulbs and the Hue bridge, you can have a whole room up and running in just a matter of minutes.

Read the Philips Hue review

Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router / Extender: was £79, now £55 at Amazon (save £24)

Even before these discounts, we thought the Eero mesh router was well-priced considering how well it works. It stretches the WiFi connection into every corner of your home, providing seriously fast and accurate coverage everywhere. To set it all up, it comes with a polished easy-to-use app - this is a fantastic deal if you're looking to improve your home WiFi.

Read the Eero Mesh router review

Neos SmartCam: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (save £10)

A cheerfully cheap smart camera that just got even cheaper - the Neos SmartCam might be pretty basic and it doesn't have fancy features like motion zones, yet it's reliable with decent image quality. You also get free 14-day storage. It could be worth buying a few.

Read the Neos SmartCam review

Arlo Pro 3: was £749.99, now £449.99 at Amazon (save £300)

Topping T3's guide to the best security cameras, the Arlo Pro 3 is an advanced multi-camera security system with loads of features although it could be overkill for some. It records footage in 4K which means you'll be able to rely on it for capturing plenty of detail.

Read the Arlo Pro3 review

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated headphones

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds: was £149.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £50)

Once reigning T3's guide to the best true wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 75t are still a fantastic pair of running headphones even though they're a few years old now. They're a fantastic fit, with clear accurate audio and they're sweatproof. This Prime Day deal is the best discount we've seen on them yet.

Read the Jabra Elite 75t review

Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330, now £198 at Amazon (save £132)

Despite there being a new generation of these over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3 will still give you outstanding performance. During testing, we were impressed with just how effective the noise cancelling was, and the audio performance was excellent as well.

Read the Sony WH-1000XM3 review

Sony WF-SP800N: was £180, now £107.99 at Amazon (save £81)

True wireless earbuds that are built to last. The Sony WF-SP800N might look a little big and their battery life is quite average but they impressed with detailed, expressive and upfront sound which is really what matters in a pair of earbuds anyway.

Read the Sony WF-SP800N review

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: was £1149, now £914 at Amazon (save £235)

Released back at the beginning of this year, the Samsung S21 Ultra has proved to be one of the best phones out there, it easily achieved five-star status. Its camera system was incredible, while its performance was one of the fastest to date. It won't be right for everyone though because, despite the discount, it's still a hyper-premium smartphone.

Read the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G: was £899, now £628 at Amazon (save £271)

At launch, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G had one of the best smartphone screens of 2020. It was fast, packed in 5G and paired that with a sleek, stylish design and an excellent camera system. It may have been pushed aside by the bigger, better and newer OnePlus 9 Pro but that doesn't make it any less capable. We've never seen its price so low which makes now the perfect time to buy one.

Read the OnePlus 8 Pro review

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: was £599, now £474 at Amazon (save £125)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cemented its 5-star status with speedy performance, an excellent camera system and a super smooth display. Its price is lower than the other handsets in the S20 flagship series because it takes away a few of the more unnecessary features.

Read the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review

OnePlus Nord: was £379, now £306.10 at Amazon (save £73)

A mid-range phone is never going to be completely perfect, but considering its price, the OnePlus Nord isn't far off. Admittedly it lacks a few features like wireless charging and WiFi 6, yet in testing, it scored highly across the board with fast performance, long battery life and a dazzling display.

Read the OnePlus Nord review

OnePlus 8T: was £549, now £363.69 at Amazon (save £186)

This phone is a great all-rounder. It packs in fast charging, 5G and a decent camera although the night mode leaves a lot to be desired. Without the discount, you may find a lot of other similarly performing smartphones out there, but with over a third off, it's really good value for money.

Read the OnePlus 8T review

Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G: was £999, now £599 at Amazon (save £400)

A premium handset through and through, the Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G is a good-looking powerhouse of a phone. It has since been pushed down the ranks with X3 series which makes this a good time to buy one, especially now that it's £300 cheaper for Prime Day.

Read the Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G review

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G: was £869, now £689 at Amazon (save £180)

If you're on the hunt for a new top-of-the-line tablet, but you don't fancy paying full price, Prime Day is a good time to consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G. Although not the biggest discount on this list, it's still a lot cheaper than it was. It comes with an S Pen and is one of the best tablets for Android lovers.

Read the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated gaming peripherals

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro: was £149.99, now £109.99 at Amazon (save £40)

If you want one of the best gaming keyboards with loud, satisfying clicks then the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro is a great choice. Compact with colourful RGB, it'll look good on your desk and it's ultra-responsive too. The only downside was the price, so seeing it feature as a Prime day deal is a welcome surprise.

Read the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro review

Read the Razer Deathadder V2 review

LucidSound LS50X: was £239.99, now £179.99 at Amazon (save £30)

Made for Xbox gamers, the LucidSound LS50X is an almost flawless gaming headset. The audio reproduction is outstanding, the build quality feels premium and it works with any Bluetooth device. You can pick it up for 25% less than usual today. What's not to love.

