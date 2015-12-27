2015 in gaming: is the console war finally over?

Previous Next 1/13

Introduction

This has been one hell of a year in gaming. We've had surprise new entries in beloved franchises teased then released within six months, a whole host of remastered and re-released games, head-to-head release battles and a year of unprecedented dominance by Sony's PlayStation 4 console.

Microsoft's Xbox One has been fighting back, with new announcements, new features and game exclusives, but with the PS4 still outselling it by a huge margin and global sales totalling 32.2m units to Microsoft's 17.6m units there really has been only one winner in this console generation.

Of course it's not just about the two big consoles though; the PC is still a force to be reckoned with in gaming, with more power than either of the little gaming boxes could ever dream of, and mobile gaming is still alive and well.

But it has been a long year, and there may be some things you've forgotten, so come with me on a wee trip down recent memory lane...