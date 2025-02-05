You only need one dumbbell and these three exercises to burn calories and boost your metabolism

If your goal to get fitter is already falling off the bandwagon, this three-move metcon workout from CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence can help you get back on track. You may be thinking ‘Three exercises? This workout will be a breeze!’. But, don’t be fooled by its simplicity; it’ll leave your heart racing, muscles aching and in a sweaty pool on the floor afterwards. Just grab a single dumbbell (or kettlebell) and get ready for this spicy session.
‘Metcon’ is short for ‘metabolic conditioning,’ and and it’s a type of workout that typically blends strength and cardio, to build endurance, improve strength and burn fat. This particular workout from Brooke is a ‘for time’ workout, where the aim is to complete a set of exercises as quickly as possible, but at a sustained effort. This means your heart rate will shoot up, increasing your calorie burn but, because you’re also incorporating a weight into the equation, your muscles will also be left screaming.
The workout
Hit ‘start’ on the stopwatch on your phone and see how long it takes you to complete five rounds of the exercises below, resting for as little as possible. Remember, you're trying to perform the exercises as quickly as possible, while still maintaining good form to prevent injury. Water bottles at the ready, here’s the workout:
- 5 single-arm dumbbell hang snatch (right)
- 5 single-arm dumbbell thrusters (right)
- 5 single-arm dumbbell hang snatch (left)
- 5 single-arm dumbbell thrusters (left)
- 10 burpees over the dumbbell
Looking for more finishers to add to the end of your workouts, we've got plenty! Check out this four-move metcon from CrossFit athlete Lauren Fisher; it'll only take you 12 minutes, plus, you won't need any equipment for it. If, however, you want to keep some weight in the equation, here's another short (yet spicy) 12-minute workout from the Fittest Woman in the UK, Aimee Cringle.
