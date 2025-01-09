This low-impact rucking workout boosts strength and cardio gains in just 30 minutes

Thought you needed the gym for a hardcore workout? Think again. This low-impact rucking routine from Farren Morgan, former soldier in Coldstream Guards & Military preparation coach, doesn't just deliver a lung-busting workout, it will strengthen your body all over and boost stamina too. Just grab a backpack, some supportive workout shoes and head outdoors.
“Military exercises with a backpack give a great full-body workout as they implement a mix of bodyweight exercises, resistance training, and cardiovascular training,” says Morgan. “Just a few benefits include better agility, coordination, and balance, and improved functional strength and endurance.”
The workout
At the heart of this workout are lots of functional, compound exercises. “The movements are designed to build strength and endurance and mimic physical tasks that are encountered in daily life, such as lifting and carrying,” says Morgan.
The workout consists of two circuits; circuit 1 is a ‘for time’ workout, where you’ll try to complete the exercises within a 20-minute time cap, while circuit 2 includes three exercises that you’ll repeat five times. Morgan suggests popping either 10 or 15kg in your backpack, but you can adjust this to what is comfortable for you. Make sure you wear it for both circuits and have your water bottle to sip on, it’s going to be a sweaty one!
Circuit 1
Set a timer for 20 minutes and complete the below:
- 600m ruck carrying
- 9 squats
- 12 lunges
- 15 push-ups
- 400m ruck carrying
- 6 squats
- 9 lunges
- 12 push-ups
- 200m ruck carrying
- 3 squats
- 6 lunges
- 9 push-ups
Circuit 2:
Complete 5 rounds of the below:
- 60-second high hold plank
- 60-second max burpee deadlift
- 60-second max distance ruck
- Rest 60-seconds
If you enjoyed that, then give this other rucking workout by Built For Athletes ambassador, Jonny Pain, a go. Albeit, this one purely focuses on a mixture of walking and running, and doesn't include additional exercises.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
