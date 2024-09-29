Skip the run – this four-move workout culls calories and strengthens all your muscles in just 10 minutes

Let’s be honest, it can be a real struggle to muster up some enthusiasm to put on your running shoes when the weather outside is looking wet and miserable. Good news is, you don’t have to. This 10-minute workout can be done from the comfort of your home and will strengthen your entire body, build muscle endurance, and leave your heart pumping. It may only be short and sweet, but we guarantee you’ll feel 10 times better than before you started. Just pop on your workout shoes and grab two dumbbells to get going.

This workout follows an AMRAP format and requires you to clock up as many rounds of four exercises within a 10-minute time frame. These types of workouts aren’t just ideal for those days you don’t have a lot of free time, but by using compound exercises– and free weights– you’ll not only strengthen your muscles, but your cardiovascular system system too. This particular workout features lots of great lower-body multi-joint movements, so your quads, calves and hamstrings are still going to get a run for their money, even without pounding the pavement.

Set your timer for 10 minutes and work your way through the four exercises below, for as many rounds as you can. As there are no set rest periods only do this when you really need to, try and keep them short and sip on your gym water bottle in between. The key with AMRAP workouts is pacing. While you want to challenge yourself, equally, you don't want to go out all guns blazing and find that you're struggling after the second round. Four rounds is a good amount to aim for. Here's your exercises:

Devil press - 2 reps

Dumbbell thrusters - 4 reps

Dumbbell front rack lunges - 6 reps

20 bodyweight squats

Don't forget to write down how many rounds you completed so, if you do it again, you can try and beat this number next time. If you enjoyed this AMRAP and want some more similar sessions, then give this other four-move workout a try, or this 12-minute session. Also, don't forget to track your workout with your fitness tracker or smartwatch too, so that you can track calories burned and your heart rate.