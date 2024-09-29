Skip the run – this four-move workout culls calories and strengthens all your muscles in just 10 minutes

Let’s be honest, it can be a real struggle to muster up some enthusiasm to put on your running shoes when the weather outside is looking wet and miserable. Good news is, you don’t have to. This 10-minute workout can be done from the comfort of your home and will strengthen your entire body, build muscle endurance, and leave your heart pumping. It may only be short and sweet, but we guarantee you’ll feel 10 times better than before you started. Just pop on your workout shoes and grab two dumbbells to get going.
This workout follows an AMRAP format and requires you to clock up as many rounds of four exercises within a 10-minute time frame. These types of workouts aren’t just ideal for those days you don’t have a lot of free time, but by using compound exercises– and free weights– you’ll not only strengthen your muscles, but your cardiovascular system system too. This particular workout features lots of great lower-body multi-joint movements, so your quads, calves and hamstrings are still going to get a run for their money, even without pounding the pavement.
A post shared by Grown Strong - Strength Training For Women (@grownstrong)
A photo posted by on
Set your timer for 10 minutes and work your way through the four exercises below, for as many rounds as you can. As there are no set rest periods only do this when you really need to, try and keep them short and sip on your gym water bottle in between. The key with AMRAP workouts is pacing. While you want to challenge yourself, equally, you don't want to go out all guns blazing and find that you're struggling after the second round. Four rounds is a good amount to aim for. Here's your exercises:
- Devil press - 2 reps
- Dumbbell thrusters - 4 reps
- Dumbbell front rack lunges - 6 reps
- 20 bodyweight squats
Don't forget to write down how many rounds you completed so, if you do it again, you can try and beat this number next time. If you enjoyed this AMRAP and want some more similar sessions, then give this other four-move workout a try, or this 12-minute session. Also, don't forget to track your workout with your fitness tracker or smartwatch too, so that you can track calories burned and your heart rate.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
More than two years on, is the MoonSwatch still worth it?
I’m late to the MoonSwatch party, but that doesn’t matter
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Kate Beckinsale wows in action-packed trailer for new Amazon Prime movie
Canary Black promises kitschy spy thriller fun, with Kate Beckinsale at the forefront
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This 30-minute workout builds strength and muscle mass – all you need is a pair of dumbbells
A simple set of dumbbells is more than effective enough to increase strength and size
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Four exercises, 12 minutes and this standing ab workout for a stronger core and improved posture
A strong core will help you on the gym floor and with daily activities
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
No need to run – boost full-body strength and cull calories with these four bodyweight exercises
Burn calories and build muscle endurance without even having to head outdoors
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Ditch the dumbbells – a Pilates instructor shares four bodyweight exercises to strengthen your arms
Whether you want a break from the weights or don't own any equipment, this workout will tone the triceps
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Burn calories and build strength with Chris Hemsworth’s 30-minute full-body workout
If you're not sweating after this, you're not doing it right
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Two dumbbells, five exercises and 25 minutes to sculpt your inner thigh muscles
Training them is key for injury prevention and athletic performance
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget dumbbells – sculpt upper body muscle with this 8-move calisthenics routine
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A chair and your bodyweight are all you need to burn calories and build total-body strength
No home gym set-up? We've got you covered
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published