Skip the run — blast through calories with two dumbbells and this 20-minute HIIT workout

Last year running was all the rage and it’s only set to get even more popular this year, as one of the top 2025 fitness trends. But just because everyone else is doing it doesn’t mean you have to. If pounding the pavement isn’t your cup of tea then Chris Hemsworth’s trainer, Luke Zocchi, will help you sear through fat with his 20-minute workout.

You’ll need a pair of dumbbells, plus maybe some water and a towel, as this workout combines cardio moves and strength exercises. This is also known as ‘high-intensity resistance training’ — ‘HIRT’ for short. Just like HIIT, the exercises are high-intensity but, instead of just focusing on sweaty cardio exercises, weights are included too, helping to further fire up your metabolism to burn more calories, while also building your strength.

Fast and effective 19-min HIIT HIRT workout with Luke Zocchi - YouTube Watch On

This workout has five parts to it, with each part containing a cardio and strength exercise. Start on Part 1, performing each exercise back-to-back for 20-seconds, then rest 20-seconds and repeat this two more times. Once you’ve completed Part 1 three times, move onto Part 2 and do the same, then Part 3, 4 and so on! In total, it should take you just under 20-minutes. Also, don’t forget spend five minutes warming up, Zocchi suggests some hip openers, arm swings and lateral lunges. Here’s the workout:

Part 1

Goblet squat

Running on the spot

Part 2

Dumbbell reverse lunge

Ice-skaters

Part 3

Arnold press

Burpee

Part 4

Romanian deadlift

Jumping squat

Part 5

Glute bridge with dumbbell chest press

Flutter kicks

Remember, you can always change dumbbells to kettlebells, if you don't have this piece of equipment. If you have no access to no home gym equipment, then this bodyweight HIIT workout is a great alternative and also includes plenty of exercises that'll increase strength and cardiovascular fitness. Alternatively, if you want to give another HIRT a go, then this 15-minute session is great for burning fat and building muscle.