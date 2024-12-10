Skip sit-ups – these four low-impact exercises are enough to strengthen your deep core muscles

Sit-ups may be one of the oldest exercises in the book, but they’re also one of the most hated (alongside Bulgarian split squats). While they may target your external and internal abdominal muscles, they tend to favour those superficial ab muscles more. Plus, they can put a lot of pressure on your lower back! Not a fan? This four-move workout from fitness coach, Elise Young , not only hits more of those deep core muscles, but they’re easier on your lower back and joints too.

Strengthening your deep core muscles will also give you far more than just abs. It’ll help you execute bigger lifts in the gym (think squats and deadlifts), improve your stability, and improve your posture which, in turn can have a big impact on your mental health. A 2014 study published in Health Psychology found that those who sat with better posture during a stressful task had a more positive mood and higher levels of self-esteem, than those who slouched.

When we say this workout is ‘low-impact’ what we mean is there’s no jumping involved and, overall, it’s easy on your spine and joints. Some of the exercises will require either a dumbbell/kettlebell, or a heavy water bottle. Elise didn’t advise any reps or sets for these exercises, so we’d suggest aiming for three rounds in total (four if you’re doing it as a standalone workout). Rest for 30-40 seconds between each exercise and 60-90 seconds between rounds. Here are the exercises:

Weighted marches – 12/15 reps

Bird dogs – 12 reps each side

Suitcase carry – 20 metres

Bear hold – 20/30 seconds

