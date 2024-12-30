One of Chris Hemsworth's first bodyweight workout videos is as good today as it was 6 years ago

I don't know about you, but Chris Hemsworth was my absolute fitness crush during the pandemic. His workout videos helped me keep going when my motivation to move was low (and we were all forced to stay indoors); it's safe to say he saved me from becoming a blob in those years.

His Centr app was another source of joy. However, it turns out Chris has posted videos of him working out way before the lockdown. I recently came across a bodyweight leg workout video from him from six years ago, and honestly, it's as hard today as it was back then!

The video involves bear crawls – one of the best exercises for getting fit without fitness equipment – as well as twists and turns when on all fours. It is a proper leg-burner workout (see Chris splayed out on the floor after the workout if you don't believe me), but thanks to all the floor movements, it's also excellent for keeping the core engaged.

Coordination is also a crucial part of this workout. Moving back and forth in that position can improve nerve connections all over your body, which may help you perform everyday tasks more efficiently. Not to mention, it's a bit of a cardio workout, too, so it should improve your endurance.

Not your cup of tea? No problem! We covered many of Chris' workouts on T3 before, like this full-body workout that boosts strength, speed and power and this 30-minute full-body workout for maximum calorie burn effect. And yes, we also shared a dumbbell workout to pack on upper-body muscle!