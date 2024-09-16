Burn calories and build strength with Chris Hemsworth’s 30-minute full-body workout

Chris Hemsworth isn’t just admired for his acting skills, but his impressive physique, particularly his giant biceps. The 41-year-old, who regularly shares snippets of his workouts and diet via his Instagram, recently launched his own YouTube channel and, as we expected, one of the first videos includes Chris working up a sweat.

The full-body workout, led by Chris’ personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, is a 30-minute circuit, that will leave your heart racing, so expect a high-calorie burn and have those gym water bottles at the ready. It also incorporates dumbbells and kettlebells so, as well as a boost to your fitness levels, it’s also great for boosting your muscle endurance – which will help you carry out day-to-day activities – and will leave your body feeling stronger.

If we're honest, it's a pretty brutal full-body circuit, and it's best completed at the gym, as there's quite a few different bits of kit you're going to need. You'll rotate through each exercise working for 30 seconds on, followed by 20 seconds off, and you're aiming for four rounds in total. Although Chris doesn't share weight specifics in this video, you'll want to opt for lighter weights than you'd normally use, so your muscles don't fatigue too quickly. Aim for a steady pace that you can maintain for the entire 30 seconds. If you're struggling by exercise three, you've gone out too hot and will need to reign it back in. Here are your exercises:

Sled push

Kettlebell deadlift

Push ups

Assault bike

Medicine ball slams

Dumbbell curl and press

SkiErg

Reverse lunges

Make sure you take five to 10 minutes to do some stretching to avoid sore, stiff muscles the following day. Want to do more training like Chris? Here's a classic strength workout to pack on upper body muscle using just a pair of dumbbells. If, however, you're in a rush, or you don't have access to any equipment, Chris' 20-minute bodyweight workout is just what you need.