Burn calories and build strength with Chris Hemsworth’s 30-minute full-body workout

Chris Hemsworth isn’t just admired for his acting skills, but his impressive physique, particularly his giant biceps. The 41-year-old, who regularly shares snippets of his workouts and diet via his Instagram, recently launched his own YouTube channel and, as we expected, one of the first videos includes Chris working up a sweat.
The full-body workout, led by Chris’ personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, is a 30-minute circuit, that will leave your heart racing, so expect a high-calorie burn and have those gym water bottles at the ready. It also incorporates dumbbells and kettlebells so, as well as a boost to your fitness levels, it’s also great for boosting your muscle endurance – which will help you carry out day-to-day activities – and will leave your body feeling stronger.
If we're honest, it's a pretty brutal full-body circuit, and it's best completed at the gym, as there's quite a few different bits of kit you're going to need. You'll rotate through each exercise working for 30 seconds on, followed by 20 seconds off, and you're aiming for four rounds in total. Although Chris doesn't share weight specifics in this video, you'll want to opt for lighter weights than you'd normally use, so your muscles don't fatigue too quickly. Aim for a steady pace that you can maintain for the entire 30 seconds. If you're struggling by exercise three, you've gone out too hot and will need to reign it back in. Here are your exercises:
- Sled push
- Kettlebell deadlift
- Push ups
- Assault bike
- Medicine ball slams
- Dumbbell curl and press
- SkiErg
- Reverse lunges
Make sure you take five to 10 minutes to do some stretching to avoid sore, stiff muscles the following day. Want to do more training like Chris? Here's a classic strength workout to pack on upper body muscle using just a pair of dumbbells. If, however, you're in a rush, or you don't have access to any equipment, Chris' 20-minute bodyweight workout is just what you need.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
How to watch the biggest Emmy 2024 winners on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Apple TV+
A whole host of Emmys were given to shows on streaming services, so here's where to watch them
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Move over Philips Hue, Eufy’s smart lights change colour for each person who approaches them
Eufy takes on Philips Hue with its new smart lighting collection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Two dumbbells, five exercises and 25 minutes to sculpt your inner thigh muscles
Training them is key for injury prevention and athletic performance
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget dumbbells – sculpt upper body muscle with this 8-move calisthenics routine
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A chair and your bodyweight are all you need to burn calories and build total-body strength
No home gym set-up? We've got you covered
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Strengthen your glutes and lower back with this five-minute Pilates workout
It can help knee pain too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need two dumbbells and this ‘giant-set’ workout to score big upper body gains
Get ready for an INSANE pump
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A personal trainer says ditch the sit-ups and do these three bodyweight exercises instead for a stronger core
Forget crunches and sit-ups, functional core strength is where it's at
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget running – this four-move workout boosts fitness levels and builds strength in 15 minutes
Not a fan of the treadmill? This workout's for you
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget endless crunches – target your deep core muscles in 10 minutes with this six-move Pilates workout
It'll also improve your balance, stability and posture!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published