Forget weight machines – you only need a set of dumbbells and these five exercises to boost upper body muscle

We’ve all had those days where we’ve waltzed into the gym and all benches, barbells and weight machines are occupied. What's even worse is no-one seems to be in a rush to finish using them either. You may think this means your session is ruined, but think again. This upper body workout will help to build muscle in your shoulders, arms and back, and it only requires a pair of dumbbells and not even a weight bench.
If you’re worried that dumbbells won’t deliver the same gains that machines and barbells would, there’s no need to be. A study in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness that looked at the differences in strength, power and muscle using free weights and machine exercises, found improvements in strength and muscle to be similar using both bits of equipment. So, don't sweat it if you can't get on your favourite shoulder press machine, your hard-earned gains aren't going anywhere.
A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)
A photo posted by on
This workout from Sweat App Founder, Kayla Itsines, is a classic hypertrophy-style session, so it's high reps to help stimulate muscle growth. This means you'll want to pick up a set of dumbbells that you can complete the set amount of reps below for, but find the last two to three reps difficult. If you're just bashing them out easily with plenty of gas left in the tank it's too easy. Complete three rounds in total, resting for 60 seconds between each exercise and two to three minutes between each round. Here's your exercises:
- Alternating shoulder press - 20 reps
- Hammer curl - 12 reps
- Side and front lateral raises - 12 reps
- Overhead tricep extension - 12 reps
- Bent over row - 12 reps
One thing this workout didn't include is a chest exercise, so here's a quick 10-minute chest workout for you to do afterward. Fancy more upper body workouts? Give this floor-dumbbell workout a try next, a great one if your legs are feeling a little dead from a hard lower body session the previous day (it also fires up your core muscles too. Alternatively, here's another great beginner-friendly dumbbell workout to hit your chest, arms and shoulders.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
New Bowers & Wilkins earbuds have an amazing feature frequent fliers will love
The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 earbuds feature a case that can be used to transmit audio
By Mike Lowe Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Baltic HMS 003 – a watch this stylish shouldn’t cost so little
Baltic’s HMS 003 is a stupidly cool watch that’ll look just brilliant dressed up and down
By Roland Moore-Colyer Published
-
Strengthen your entire body and move more efficiently with this five-move bodyweight workout
Nail the basics whilst boosting strength and muscle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Blow up your biceps in just six minutes with this three-move dumbbell workout
The perfect finisher for your upper or pull day workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need 20 minutes and this 8-move Pilates workout to build strength in your core, legs and glutes
If you're looking for a gentler approach to improving your strength, this is it
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Build stronger legs without lifting weights and this five-move bodyweight workout
This 30-minute workout can be done anywhere
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This four-move workout strengthens your major upper and lower body muscles using a single resistance band
Build a stronger body at home with a single piece of rubber
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The exercise you’re not doing to add size to your back and biceps: Yates row
If you’re not a fan of the bent-over barbell row, you may prefer this
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Fittest Woman on Earth’s three-move core workout will leave you with abs like slabs
Want a six-pack like Tia-Clair Toomey? Here’s one of her favourite ab workouts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need two dumbbells, 30 minutes and these six exercises to gain total body muscle
Whether you're training at home or the gym, this workout is perfect
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published