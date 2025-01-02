10 minutes, no weights and this bodyweight workout for a rock-solid core

You know how they say that good things in life don't come easy? This is especially true for getting a six-pack. You can train all you want and see no visible results... unless you do the correct workouts, of course!

This 10-minute core session can help you get started in the best way possible: by throwing you in the deep end. There are no weights involved, which might make it sound like it's an easy one. Don't be fooled, though!

The BEST 10 Minute Abs Routine That Gets Results! - YouTube Watch On

You get a whole 45 seconds of break during the 10 minutes combined. Your core will ache by the end of the workout, for sure, but you'll also feel a lot better about yourself for making an effort.

The workout consists of four blocks, each lasting for around two and a half minutes and separated by a 15-second rest period. You'll perform five exercises in each block for 30 seconds. The workout looks something like this:

Block 1

Knee Touch Crunches

Single Leg Extensions

Leg Raise to Toe Touch

Side Crunch Knee to Elbow L

Side Crunch Knee to Elbow R

Rest 15

Block 2

Slow Bicycles

Tabletop Tucks

Paused Leg Switches

Butterfly Reverse Crunches

Plank Knee Tucks

Rest 15

Block 3

Single Leg Bicycle R

Single Leg Bicycle L

Bear Plank Knee Tucks

Plank Hip Dips

Paused Single Leg V-Ups

Rest 15

Block 4

V-Sit Cross Toe Touches

Extend to Tuck

Reverse Plank Knee Tucks

Starfish Crunches

Arms Extended Plank

If this workout feels too intense (no shame in that – I found it quite challenging), you can try this 6-move beginner-friendly ab workout instead. Alternatively, please read my article on the four best abs exercises for beginners.