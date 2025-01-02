10 minutes, no weights and this bodyweight workout for a rock-solid core

You know how they say that good things in life don't come easy? This is especially true for getting a six-pack. You can train all you want and see no visible results... unless you do the correct workouts, of course!
This 10-minute core session can help you get started in the best way possible: by throwing you in the deep end. There are no weights involved, which might make it sound like it's an easy one. Don't be fooled, though!
You get a whole 45 seconds of break during the 10 minutes combined. Your core will ache by the end of the workout, for sure, but you'll also feel a lot better about yourself for making an effort.
The workout consists of four blocks, each lasting for around two and a half minutes and separated by a 15-second rest period. You'll perform five exercises in each block for 30 seconds. The workout looks something like this:
- Block 1
- Knee Touch Crunches
- Single Leg Extensions
- Leg Raise to Toe Touch
- Side Crunch Knee to Elbow L
- Side Crunch Knee to Elbow R
- Rest 15
- Block 2
- Slow Bicycles
- Tabletop Tucks
- Paused Leg Switches
- Butterfly Reverse Crunches
- Plank Knee Tucks
- Rest 15
- Block 3
- Single Leg Bicycle R
- Single Leg Bicycle L
- Bear Plank Knee Tucks
- Plank Hip Dips
- Paused Single Leg V-Ups
- Rest 15
- Block 4
- V-Sit Cross Toe Touches
- Extend to Tuck
- Reverse Plank Knee Tucks
- Starfish Crunches
- Arms Extended Plank
If this workout feels too intense (no shame in that – I found it quite challenging), you can try this 6-move beginner-friendly ab workout instead. Alternatively, please read my article on the four best abs exercises for beginners.
