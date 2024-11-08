This single exercise drastically strengthened my core – but it’s not what you think it is

When it comes to building core strength your mind probably immediately goes to those classic exercises that require you to lay on the floor: dead bugs, planks, bird dogs (to name a few). These are, without a doubt, top-notch exercises, but none of these have graced my four weekly workout sessions and my core is the strongest it’s ever been. The exercise I’ve been doing? The barbell front squat.

Now, I know what your probably thinking, ‘doesn’t that target your lower body?’. The front squat is in fact a multi-joint movement, a compound exercise that targets serval muscles in the body at once. These include your lower body muscles, such as the quads, glutes and hamstrings, but it also ignites your core muscles and far more than a back squat does.

This is because the centre of mass is on the front of your body. As a result, your deep core muscles (the transverse abdominis, internal obliques and erector spinae muscles) have to work extra hard to keep your body upright. If they don’t? You’ll cave forward and drop the bar. It’s a humbling exercise, especially when swapping over from a regular squat.

But, the great thing about them is it’s an accessible exercise as there are so many variations of the front squat , you don’t have to do them with a barbell. You could use dumbbells, a kettlebell (and do a goblet squat), a sandbag, or you could even fill a backpack with some books at home and hold it to your chest.

Despite finding them more difficult than back squats, I personally find front squats far more rewarding. I’ve been doing them four times a week for more than four months now, gradually building up to 80kg. This is how I know my core has been progressively getting stronger because, if it wasn’t, I would be dropping the bar, as there’s really no where to hide with the front squat!

A stronger core has also led to other advantages; I can now deadlift more weight than ever before, my lower back pain is almost near to none meaning I can perform everyday tasks far more comfortably, and I’ve definitely noticed a nice muscle boost in my quads (as front squats target this muscle more than the back squat).

Speaking of the lower back, the National Academy of Sports Medicine say there is anecdotal evidence that front squats place less pressure on the lower back than front squats.

Guaranteed, front squats may not have blessed me with a rippling six-pack (and they’re not going to). But, what it has given me is far more valuable and will see me being able to move my body for the better in the long run which is worth its weight in gold.

How to do a front squat

The barbell front squat is quite an advanced exercise that requires good shoulder and wrist mobility, so I’m going to focus this example on the dumbbell front squat, as it is more accessible. If this is still too hard, then the goblet squat is a fantastic regression and far more comfortable. Also, don’t forget to watch the video above so you can see, visually, how the movement looks.

A great addition to your lower body or full-body workouts, here’s how you do them…