Kroc rows: the underrated dumbbell exercise for a stronger back and biceps

If your goal is building a bigger back to fill out your t-shirt, then the traditional single-arm dumbbell row is one of the best exercises you can do. But, have you heard of Kroc rows? It’s a variation of the dumbbell row that targets exactly the same muscles— upper back, biceps, and forearms— but it allows you to shift more weight, which means more strength and muscle.

The exercise was named after American powerlifter and bodybuilder, Matt Kroczaleski, and it’s performed almost identically to a dumbbell row. However, instead of using ‘strict form’— where you keep your body stable and only move your arm— Kroc rows use controlled momentum to help you more weight and do more reps. The result? More gains!

Now, you’re probably thinking ‘Isn’t that just cheating if you’re using the rest of your body to help you move the weight?’. Yes, you may be getting an extra helping hand through the concentric portion of the lift (where you row the dumbbell up). However, the eccentric portion (where you lower the dumbbell back towards the floor) should still be controlled and studies have shown this is where most muscle magic happens.

FYI, this doesn’t mean everyone needs to ditch dumbbell rows and start busting out Kroc rows going forward. The dumbbell row is definitely more suited to beginners and it’s important to master movement basics before moving on to a more advanced exercise like the Kroc row.

However, if your ultimate goal is to increase your upper back strength, then they’re a great exercise to consider, with considerably good carryover to the deadlift. Alternatively, if you’re experiencing a plateau with your dumbbell rows, the Kroc row can also provide a new stimulus to help you break through this. Just make sure you don’t leave them until the end of your session, as you’ll really need to put your back into these!

How to do Kroc rows

Kroc rows can either be performed on a weight bench, as you'd do a regular dumbbell row, or they can be performed standing in a hinged position. Here's how you do them in the latter position:.

Pick up your heavy dumbbell and hinge forward at a 30-45 degree angle while resting your opposite hand on a stable surface (this could be a dumbbell rack or the back of a weight bench)

Make sure your feet are shoulder-width apart and in a staggered stance (this helps enable a stable base)

Use a little hip drive to initiate the Kroc row (so thrust them forward slightly), then row the dumbbell back, raising your elbow backward and contracting the shoulder blade

With control, lower the dumbbell back towards the floor, fully extending the arm so that your shoulder blade rolls forwards ever so slightly