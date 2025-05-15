Z press: the underrated upper-body exercise for stronger shoulders and a rock-solid core
Add this to your next push day for better overhead strength, improved posture, and sculpted shoulders
If you’re looking to build serious upper-body strength and switch up your pressing routine, the Z press deserves a spot in your workouts. This tough-but-rewarding variation dials up the challenge by removing all support from your lower body and back.
Like a standard shoulder press, the Z press involves pressing a pair of dumbbells, kettlebells, or a barbell overhead. The key difference? It’s performed seated on the floor with your legs extended straight out in front of you. No weight bench. No backrest. No momentum from your lower body. Just pure, strict pressing strength.
It might sound simple, but without the ability to brace against a bench or drive power through your legs, you’ll quickly discover how much your traditional presses rely on those extra assists. It also means your core gets a run for its money too, as it has to work even harder to help your body stay upright and stable.
Some people say the exercise was created by former four-time World’s Strongest Man, Žydrūnas Savickas, nicknamed ‘Big Z’. However, he confirmed in this interview that – as much as he likes the fact that the exercise is called the Z press, and has even tried it himself – he has no idea where it came from.
Either way, whoever created it has done our push days a favour. Add them to your next one and get ready for your shoulders and core to be humbled by this no-cheat exercise.
How to do the Z press
What's great about the Z press is the variety of equipment you can use; you can do them set up in a squat rack with a barbell, or use two dumbbells or even kettlebells. If you opt for either of the latter, just make sure you have a enough space around you to safely drop your equipment, just in case.
Here's how to master the Z press using dumbbells:
- Sit on the floor with a dumbbell either side of you and your legs outstretched in front and parted to create a 'V-shape'.
- Pick up your dumbbells and curl them up to shoulder height (if struggle with painful wrists, opt for a neutral grip with your palms facing inwards)
- Take a deep breath in and push your stomach out to brace your core, then lower your dumbbells down to your shoulders.
- Hold here for a second, then push the dumbbells back up overhead, breathing out as you do so, and repeat for your desired reps.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
