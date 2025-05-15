Z press: the underrated upper-body exercise for stronger shoulders and a rock-solid core

If you’re looking to build serious upper-body strength and switch up your pressing routine, the Z press deserves a spot in your workouts. This tough-but-rewarding variation dials up the challenge by removing all support from your lower body and back.

Like a standard shoulder press, the Z press involves pressing a pair of dumbbells, kettlebells, or a barbell overhead. The key difference? It’s performed seated on the floor with your legs extended straight out in front of you. No weight bench. No backrest. No momentum from your lower body. Just pure, strict pressing strength.

It might sound simple, but without the ability to brace against a bench or drive power through your legs, you’ll quickly discover how much your traditional presses rely on those extra assists. It also means your core gets a run for its money too, as it has to work even harder to help your body stay upright and stable.

Some people say the exercise was created by former four-time World’s Strongest Man, Žydrūnas Savickas, nicknamed ‘Big Z’. However, he confirmed in this interview that – as much as he likes the fact that the exercise is called the Z press, and has even tried it himself – he has no idea where it came from.

Either way, whoever created it has done our push days a favour. Add them to your next one and get ready for your shoulders and core to be humbled by this no-cheat exercise.

How to do the Z press

How To Do A Z Press - YouTube Watch On

What's great about the Z press is the variety of equipment you can use; you can do them set up in a squat rack with a barbell, or use two dumbbells or even kettlebells. If you opt for either of the latter, just make sure you have a enough space around you to safely drop your equipment, just in case.

Here's how to master the Z press using dumbbells:

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors